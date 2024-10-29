Mbatha, Mofokeng goals seal sixth win in a row for Pirates against Galaxy

Orlando Pirates maintained their 100% start in the Betway Premiership by beating TS Galaxy 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Tuesday night.

It was Bucs' sixth league victory on the trot and it took them six points clear of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who host Cape Town City in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Thalente Mbatha's early strike and Relebohile Mofokeng's goal to seal the result in the 72nd minute gave Jose Riveiro's side the spoils in a match in which Galaxy were not completely outplayed, though they had a clear lack of sharpness upfront.

The Rockets had fullback Kamogelo Sebelebele dismissed in the 90th minute for a second yellow card for diving, looking for a penalty in the area,