Mbatha, Mofokeng goals seal sixth win in a row for Pirates against Galaxy
At the rate they are going, the Buccaneers look good to mount a serious challenge for the Betway Premiership title
Orlando Pirates maintained their 100% start in the Betway Premiership by beating TS Galaxy 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Tuesday night.
It was Bucs' sixth league victory on the trot and it took them six points clear of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who host Cape Town City in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Thalente Mbatha's early strike and Relebohile Mofokeng's goal to seal the result in the 72nd minute gave Jose Riveiro's side the spoils in a match in which Galaxy were not completely outplayed, though they had a clear lack of sharpness upfront.
The Rockets had fullback Kamogelo Sebelebele dismissed in the 90th minute for a second yellow card for diving, looking for a penalty in the area,
COOK RELE COOK 😤😤— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 29, 2024
The goalkeeper didn't stand a chance 😮💨
📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQWD1K@Betway_za pic.twitter.com/bDz8EsOSJn
There's something about Mbatha and the number 16. It was not only etched on the back of the Bafana Bafana midfielder's jersey but he also scored his team's opening goal in the 16th minute.
The goal was an Mbatha trademark effort, a shot taken outside the area after Galaxy failed to clear their lines after an attack. Mbatha scored two similar goals — both last-gasp — for Bafana in their home draw against Uganda and away win against South Sudan in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in October.
Galaxy were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty when Deon Hotto appeared to foul Nkosikhona Radebe on the stroke of half time but referee Eugen Mdluli waved play on.
Pirates dominated the first 45 minutes and deserved their lead as they had seven shots, with two on target, while also dominating possession, especially in attacking areas where Mohau Nkota and Mofokeng proved a handful for a home side that had no shot on target in the first period.
The ref doesn't think twice about this 👇— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 29, 2024
It's back to the change rooms for Sebelebele 🟥➡️
📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/97u3q2dTdR
Nkota was unlucky not to double Bucs' lead in the 52nd after linking up well with Evidence Makgopa, who set him up with a cheeky back-heel that split Galaxy's defence.
It was the brilliant goalkeeping of Tape Ira in Galaxy's goal that denied the Pirates teenager from scoring what would have been his third goal of the season after his brace in the 2-1 victory over AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Friday.
To their credit, Galaxy remained switched on and were not completely outplayed though their game lacked a final ball and good shots on target.
But just when Galaxy thought they could come back, Mofokeng had other ideas as he stole the ball from Mpho Mvelase on the edge of the area before unleashing a beauty to give Pirates a 2-0 lead with less than 20 minutes left.
At the rate they are going, Pirates look good to mount a serious challenge for the league title. This start by Bucs is far better than what they had in the past two seasons, in which they finished as runners-up to seven-time successive champions Sundowns by large margins.