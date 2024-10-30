Chiefs never left Polokwane after their game against SuperSport, while Magesi only returned on Monday from Cape Town, where they drew goalless against Cape Town City on Sunday. Larsen feels this gives Amakhosi the edge.
Magesi aim for another big scalp
But tactician Larsen cautions Amakhosi ‘are not Pirates’
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Magesi tactician Clinton Larsen has insisted they’ll have nothing to prove against Kaizer Chiefs now that they stunned Orlando Pirates, bemoaning the fact that Amakhosi were “well-rested” than them.
Magesi host Chiefs in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
Amakhosi will be without suspended centre-back Inacio Miguel, who’s been one of their key players so far this season, and Edson Castillo, who has been ruled out for four to five monthsdue to a fractured fibula sustained in their 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United last Saturday.
“Some people would say it was a fluke to beat Pirates [3-2 in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Orlando Stadium a fortnight ago]. Even so, we’ve got absolutely nothing to prove except trying to do what we’ve been doing from day one, and that’s to give an honest performance,” Larsen told Sowetan on Tuesday.
“Every game is different. Chiefs is not Pirates. This is a very strong Kaizer Chiefs team. I believe by the end of the season, they’re going to be near the top of the table. We’re expecting a difficult game. We’re not looking too much into their last result against SuperSport because, with the quality they have, they can bounce back at any time.”
Chiefs never left Polokwane after their game against SuperSport, while Magesi only returned on Monday from Cape Town, where they drew goalless against Cape Town City on Sunday. Larsen feels this gives Amakhosi the edge.
“We played on Sunday...we got back to Polokwane at five o’clock on Monday morning. So, we basically had a light session yesterday [on Monday]... just a regeneration session and today again [yesterday] we rested the boys because Chiefs have been relaxing in Polokwane from Saturday,” he said.
“We had a disadvantage but it’s not an excuse. We are still going to go and fight like we’ve done in every other game. We need to be smart about conserving our energy in these two days we've had. Today, we will also have a light session.”
In Miguel’s absence, Given Msimango is expected to partner with Rushwin Dortley at the heart of Chiefs defence on Wednesday, while skipper Yusuf Maart is odds on to start, with Samkelo Zwane in the engine room as they miss Castillo.
Fixtures (all 7.30pm)
Wednesday: Arrows v SuperSport, Mpumalanga; Magesi v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba; Sundowns v CPT City, Loftus Versfeld; Royal v Polokwane, Harry Gwala.
Thursday: Stellenbosch v Marumo, Cape Town.
