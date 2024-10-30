Soccer

Grobler, Margeman’s absence spurs Ndlovu on

30 October 2024 - 11:40
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Siphesihle Ndlovu of SuperSport United during the Betway Premiership match
Showing signs of regaining the form that saw him tipped for bigger things with Maritzburg United in the 2017/18 season, SuperSport United’s Siphesihle Ndlovu says Bradley Grobler and Grant Margeman’s long-term injuries fuelled him this season.

The 2017/18 PSL Midfielder of the Season, who has been one of SuperSport’s key players this season, is expected to play a telling role when Matsatsantsa face struggling Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, tonight (7.30pm).

Grobler and Margeman, who are nursing big injuries, have not playedin the league this season “What motivated me more to give the performances I’ve been giving since the start of the season, was the negative things that happened at the team, especially seeing Bradley and Grant being side-lined by long-term injuries,” Ndlovu told Sowetan yesterday.

“I told myself I should step up and make sure the team doesn’t struggle in the absence of these important players.”

Matsatsantsa head into tonight’s fixture against Abafana Bes’thende oozing confidence after beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium last Saturday to end a three-game winless streak.

Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United
Meanwhile, Arrows have lost three matches on the trot. Even so, Ndlovu has insisted they couldn’t afford to take the Durban side lightly. “We are going there with our confidence high after the win over Chiefs, but I feel like you can’t disrespect any team this season. Anyone is capable of beating anyone this season. Also, they [Arrows] have an advantage of playing at home,'' he said.

“We can’t take away Arrows’ greatness just because they haven’t been winning lately. I’ve been watching their games... they’re creating a lot of chances and play good football, but it has been a matter of converting those chances. So, we must give them all the respect.”

Ndlovu wants Matsatsantsa to build on their current momentum, suggesting their attitude was great. “We showed character and played as a team against Chiefs... that was the biggest takeaway from that game to say we must play as fighters. We want to build on that.”

