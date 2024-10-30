Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Analysis of Bafana preliminary squad, preview of cup clash between Chiefs and Sundowns

30 October 2024 - 13:26
Kaizer Chiefs player Rushwin Dortley and Mamelodi Sundowns player Iqraam Rayners.
Image: Supplied

Bafana Bafana’s preliminary squad for upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Uganda and Sudan has received mixed reactions and the Arena Sports Show weights in.

Top of the public discourse is return of players like Mothobi Mvala, Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Sipho Mbule and Jayden Adams who were out of the last round of qualifiers for a variety of reasons.In the 43rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by journalist Velile Mnyandu to also preview the crunch Carling Knockout clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Another topic that is discussed in detail during the show is the worrying phenomenon of poor handling of traffic and crowd control by authorities outside the stadiums which pose a serious risk to fans.

We also discuss the inconsistency of Chiefs in the league where they are stuttering out of the starting blocks and the good start by early season pacesetters Sundonws and Orlando Pirates.

 

