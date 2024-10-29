“They have been doing well and producing results for the club. It is just that we need to align their minds. We need to identify the problem and come up with solutions.”
Chippa will come into this game with their confidence high after a 2-0 win over Golden Arrows in their last match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
“We are the ones who put ourselves in this situation, but we can come out through our hard work and commitment,” Vilakazi said. “Going into the game against Chippa, where we will be playing at home, we need to make sure that we get three points. If we get that win, we strongly believe that we will change the fortunes because it is important for the club.
“It is true that if you stay in the relegation zone for longer, it becomes difficult to come out, but it's only been four games. We are not in a panic mode yet.”
Vilakazi calls for change of fortune as Chippa visit Usuthu
Co-coach believes AmaZulu can get out of trouble
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
AmaZulu co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi admitted his side can't afford to drop more points and believes a win against Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuedsay (7.30pm) will turn their fortune around.
Usuthu have lost their four matches to Polokwane City, Kaizer Chiefs, Marumo Gallants and Orlando Pirates, sinking them to bottom of the Betway Premiership table.
They are desperate for a victory against the Chilli Boys, as they look to move from the danger zone.
“We just need to play our role in terms of making sure that we deal with the physiological aspect of the players because the problem of losing games is that it becomes a habit that we don't invite,” Vilakazi said. “We need to change the fortunes and we need to align the minds of the players so they can believe in themselves because they cannot turn into bad players overnight.
