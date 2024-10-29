Soccer

On-form Stephens included in Bafana preliminary squad

Tau, Hlongwane back in the team

29 October 2024 - 13:14
Neville Khoza Journalist
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens in his preliminary squad for the final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan next month.

Bafana will face Uganda at Mandela National Stadium on November 15 before hosting South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium on November 19.

Broos's charges only need a victory from the two games to seal their qualification to Morocco in December next year as they are now second in Group K after their two wins and two draws in their four games.

Stephens, who has been outstanding for Stellies, replaced Veli Mothwa. Mothwa has not been playing for AmaZulu recently after his costly mistakes for Bafana and Usuthu in the past.

Broos has also recalled Percy Tau, who asked to be excused from the 23-man squad for the last qualifiers. US-based striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane is also back after being dropped earlier this year.

The coach has also named Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi, who has been impressive for them this season, while Sipho Mbule, who joined Sekhukhune United on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, has also been named. 

 

Bafana preliminary squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Bradley Cross, Thabang Matuludi, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Thabiso Sesane, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana, Grant Kekana.

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Thalente Mbatha, Luke le Roux, Ndamulelo Maphangule.

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Devin Titus, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Iqraam Rayners, Mihlali Mayambela, Percy Tau, Elias Mokwana, Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule, Ashley Cupido, Yanele Mbuthuma, Thapelo Morena Bongokuhle Hlongwane

