Motaung unperturbed by AmaTuks' slow start
Coach believes win over Lions came at the right time
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Pretoria University coach Tlisane Motaung still fancies their chances of gaining promotion, despite winning only two of their eight opening league fixtures.
AmaTuks snapped their five-game winless run by beating Hungry Lions 3-2 at home over the weekend. The capital side had last won when they beat crosstown foes Pretoria Callies 1-0 in their second Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) game of the season in August.
“The league is a marathon. You need to plan properly and I believe we've done that. We haven't even got to 10 games, so there's still a lot to play for. We firmly believe we can still win the championship. We want to avoid the playoffs but if we end up there, we will embrace it and fight for promotion,'' Motaung told Sowetan yesterday.
Before beating Lions, AmaTuks had lost two of their past five games with three draws. Motaung narrated why it was important for them to beat Lions. The AmaTuks coach insisted that he never panicked during their winless streak of five matches.
“It was important for us to win this game because we went five games without a win... it was important for us to close the gap with the teams on top. However, I didn't even panic but there were a lot of things we were doing right even when we didn't win. I am hoping that this win will boost our morale,'' Motaung said.
“The players' attitude was always all right and the way they applied themselves was also acceptable, so that's why I say I didn't panic at all. The determination of players was unquestionable, and I was convinced that we would win any day... we were just failing to convert our chances.”
Occupying the eighth spot on the log, AmaTuks next face second-placed Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium on Friday night (7.30pm).
NFD Results
AmaTuks 3-2 Lions; Kruger 1-0 Spurs; Leopards 2-1 Durban; Upington 1-2 Orbit; Milford 3-0 Leruma; Callies 1-0 Baroka; Casric 3-2 Venda; Highbury 1-0 JDR
