Galaxy ready for Bucs' train
We can do well — Dithejane
TS Galaxy playmaker Puso Dithejane made it clear they've set their sights on beating Orlando Pirates to snap their winless streak in the league.
Struggling Galaxy, who alongside AmaZulu are the only two teams without a win in the Betway Premiership season so far, host top of the table Orlando Pirates, who've won all five of their fixtures, at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
“The preparations have gone well. We are ready for the game. This game is very important to us because we haven't started well in the league. We really need nothing less than three points to improve our position on the log,'' Dithejane, a Kaizer Chiefs development graduate, said on Monday.
“We've realised that we must start winning games ... we can't go on like this if we are to have a better season than the previous one. We've proven in the past that we can do well, so it's time to do it again. We believe that we can turn it around because we know that we can't be a bad team overnight. It's just that we've been unlucky.”
Galaxy have bagged just a single point from their opening four league games, scoring twice while they conceded five. They sit second from the bottom on the table. The Rockets were last season's surprise package, finishing sixth.
Even so, Galaxy are in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals, where they'll face Magesi at home on Sunday. They earned their Carling Knockout last eight spot by beating Chippa United, their only win so far, nearly two weeks ago.
Dithejane, 20, said their poor start to the season has created a camaraderie, adding beating Pirates would do wonders in boosting their confidence. “I think starting the season the way we have started has brought us together as a team and that togetherness is very important because it improves teamwork. A win would help us a lot in terms of boosting our confidence, especially given the fact that we haven't been doing well.”
Bucs' Patrick Maswanganyi and Tshegofatso Mabasa will have to tread carefully as they are both a yellow card away from suspension, while Galaxy have Dženan Zajmović and Victor Letsoalo are banned for tonight.
Fixtures (all at 7.30pm)
Tuesday: AmaZulu v Chippa, Moses Mabhida; Sekhukhune v Bay, Peter Mokaba; Galaxy v Pirates, Mbombela.
Tomorrow: Arrows v SuperSport, Mpumalanga; Magesi v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba; Sundowns v CPT City, Loftus Versfeld; Royal v Polokwane, Harry Gwala.
Thursday: Stellenbosch v Marumo, Cape Town.
