England, who are ranked second by Fifa, are European champions, while the 50th-ranked Banyana are also African champions. Breadwinner anticipates the game to be of high intensity and very physical, urging her teammates to maintain concentration throughout the game as she feels losing focus contributed to their loss against Denmark.
"I expect a high-intensity match, a very competitive match both physically and also challenging psychologically because we have to deal with some duels. It's a game that will require full focus from the first to the last minute,'' the Breadwinner said.
"We did well in the first half [against Denmark] but our concentration lapsed in the second half. This game is important to see where we are as a team against the best in the world. It's a good test for us to prepare for Wafcon.''
Fullback Sibulele Holweni is also pleased to see overseas-based stars back with the side, saying Magaia and Kgatlana will bring "speed upfront".
"They will come with experience which will help us a lot. Thembi and Hildah will help us with speed upfront. We are the African champions, so it will be very interesting to test ourselves against European champions as well,'' Holweni said.
SowetanLIVE
Bolstered Banyana eager to give England a fight
Magaia, Kgatlana, Motlhalo boost squad after Denmark drubbing
Image: SUPPLIED
Banyana Banyana striker Hildah "Breadwinner" Magaia is confident that as overseas-based players they'll help the team against England after missing the 0-5 thumping by Denmark.
Banyana and England face-off in a friendly at Coventry Building Society Arena tonight (9.45pm). On Friday, Denmark made light work of Banyana by humiliating them in Aalborg, where only SA-based players were part of the team.
Overseas-based stars Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana, Linda Motlhalo and Sinoxolo Cesane have since linked-up with the team in Coventry ahead of tonight's clash versus The Lionesses.
"We are eager to bring the experience that we've acquired from playing abroad to help the team and also bring positive vibes,'' Magaia said.
"As a team, we are always up for the challenge. We are always up to face anything that comes ahead of us. So, even with this game against England, we are still going to head up and continue doing what we do best. It's a test for us and we are willing to take it."
England, who are ranked second by Fifa, are European champions, while the 50th-ranked Banyana are also African champions. Breadwinner anticipates the game to be of high intensity and very physical, urging her teammates to maintain concentration throughout the game as she feels losing focus contributed to their loss against Denmark.
"I expect a high-intensity match, a very competitive match both physically and also challenging psychologically because we have to deal with some duels. It's a game that will require full focus from the first to the last minute,'' the Breadwinner said.
"We did well in the first half [against Denmark] but our concentration lapsed in the second half. This game is important to see where we are as a team against the best in the world. It's a good test for us to prepare for Wafcon.''
Fullback Sibulele Holweni is also pleased to see overseas-based stars back with the side, saying Magaia and Kgatlana will bring "speed upfront".
"They will come with experience which will help us a lot. Thembi and Hildah will help us with speed upfront. We are the African champions, so it will be very interesting to test ourselves against European champions as well,'' Holweni said.
SowetanLIVE
Mohafe reveals how City suffocated Downs
Motaung unperturbed by AmaTuks' slow start
Vilakazi calls for change of fortune as Chippa visit Usuthu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos