Royal AM coach John Maduka has lauded his side’s attitude after they registered their first victory in the Betway Premiership when they beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.
Ayanda Jiyane and Motebang Sera scored the goals to inspire Thwihli Thwahla to collect their first three points. The result also came as a relief for Royal after two successive defeats to Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Maduka said he was pleased with their attitude in the previous matches despite their failure to win.
“These boys are working very hard, they put so much effort into training and they are showing what they have been doing at training,” Maduka told the media during the post-match press conference.
“The attitude has been right, they understand where we are now and they know that it is them that they must do the work every week.
“We can’t sit down and complain, what we need is to work for ourselves. The mentality has been good and when you have players who are willing to work like that, it becomes easy.
“We said we have to work as a team because when you do that, you become stronger. That’s why you can see that we have a united team.
“Now it is for us to work even harder because whoever will play against us won't take us slightly.”
Meanwhile, Chippa United coach Kwanele Kopo was pleased with the results after his side beat Golden Arrows 2-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium also on Saturday.
United Thwihli Thwahla collect their first three points
These boys are working very hard – coach Maduka
Image: Pierre Tostee/BackpagePix
Royal AM coach John Maduka has lauded his side’s attitude after they registered their first victory in the Betway Premiership when they beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.
Ayanda Jiyane and Motebang Sera scored the goals to inspire Thwihli Thwahla to collect their first three points. The result also came as a relief for Royal after two successive defeats to Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Maduka said he was pleased with their attitude in the previous matches despite their failure to win.
“These boys are working very hard, they put so much effort into training and they are showing what they have been doing at training,” Maduka told the media during the post-match press conference.
“The attitude has been right, they understand where we are now and they know that it is them that they must do the work every week.
“We can’t sit down and complain, what we need is to work for ourselves. The mentality has been good and when you have players who are willing to work like that, it becomes easy.
“We said we have to work as a team because when you do that, you become stronger. That’s why you can see that we have a united team.
“Now it is for us to work even harder because whoever will play against us won't take us slightly.”
Meanwhile, Chippa United coach Kwanele Kopo was pleased with the results after his side beat Golden Arrows 2-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium also on Saturday.
Playing well isn’t important but getting a win is – coach Hunt
Siphelo Baloni and Andile Jali scored for the Chilli Boys on either side of the half to give them all three points and end their two successive defeats against Stellenbosch and TS Galaxy.
“It was a game we needed to win at all costs because we had a loss in a cup, which we understand because we made changes and then we had the unfortunate defeat to Stellenbosch.
“But I felt that against Arrows, we looked sharper and they recovered a little bit. In this game, we could have been easily 3-0 at halftime and we are happy with the performance. We can only hope that we can keep this up.
“Now we travel to Durban to face a tricky AmaZulu side, but we are happy with the result. Now we start our block of five games and we started with three points and a good start.”
Other results saw Richards Bay play to a goalless draw with Stellenbosch at King Zwelithini Stadium, while Marumo Gallants and Galaxy also played to a 1-1 stalemate at Seisa Ramabodu Stadium.
SowetanLIVE
It’s through difficult times that we need our fans – Nabi
Records meaningless, only points count – Pirates coach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos