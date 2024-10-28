Soccer

United Thwihli Thwahla collect their first three points

These boys are working very hard – coach Maduka

28 October 2024 - 11:25
Neville Khoza Journalist
Khulekani Shezi of Royal AM tackled by Keletso Makgalwa of Sekhukhune United during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between Royal AM and Sekhukhune at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal on 26 October 2024
Khulekani Shezi of Royal AM tackled by Keletso Makgalwa of Sekhukhune United during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between Royal AM and Sekhukhune at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal on 26 October 2024
Image: Pierre Tostee/BackpagePix

Royal AM coach John Maduka has lauded his side’s attitude after they registered their first victory in the Betway Premiership when they beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

Ayanda Jiyane and Motebang Sera scored the goals to inspire Thwihli Thwahla to collect their first three points. The result also came as a relief for Royal after two successive defeats to Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Maduka said he was pleased with their attitude in the previous matches despite their failure to win.

“These boys are working very hard, they put so much effort into training and they are showing what they have been doing at training,” Maduka told the media during the post-match press conference.

“The attitude has been right, they understand where we are now and they know that it is them that they must do the work every week.

“We can’t sit down and complain, what we need is to work for ourselves. The mentality has been good and when you have players who are willing to work like that, it becomes easy.

“We said we have to work as a team because when you do that, you become stronger. That’s why you can see that we have a united team.

“Now it is for us to work even harder because whoever will play against us won't take us slightly.”

Meanwhile, Chippa United coach Kwanele Kopo was pleased with the results after his side beat Golden Arrows 2-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium also on Saturday.

Playing well isn’t important but getting a win is – coach Hunt

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has attributed their weekend’s 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs to deploying a defensive approach, saying that was ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Siphelo Baloni and Andile Jali scored for the Chilli Boys on either side of the half to give them all three points and end their two successive defeats against Stellenbosch and TS Galaxy.

“It was a game we needed to win at all costs because we had a loss in a cup, which we understand because we made changes and then we had the unfortunate defeat to Stellenbosch.

“But I felt that against Arrows, we looked sharper and they recovered a little bit. In this game, we could have been easily 3-0 at halftime and we are happy with the performance. We can only hope that we can keep this up.

“Now we travel to Durban to face a tricky AmaZulu side, but we are happy with the result. Now we start our block of five games and we started with three points and a good start.”

Other results saw Richards Bay play to a goalless draw with Stellenbosch at King Zwelithini Stadium, while Marumo Gallants and Galaxy also played to a 1-1 stalemate at Seisa Ramabodu Stadium.

SowetanLIVE

It’s through difficult times that we need our fans – Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs’ Nasreddine Nabi has urged the Amakhosi faithful to rally behind the team after suffering their second successive league defeat at the ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Records meaningless, only points count – Pirates coach

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has downplayed the feat of winning their first five league games for the first time since the 2002/23 season under ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Family in the dark over son's death at school
White Star Flavours of Africa celebrates rich tapestry of our shared humanity