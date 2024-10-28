Mngqithi made changes in the second half bringing Teboho Mokoena and Siphelele Mkhulise for Lebohang Maboe and Marcelo Allende.
Sundowns also suffered a blow with two successive injuries to Siyabonga Mabena and Tashreeq Matthews who were both stretched off and were replaced by Kobamelo Kodisang and Arthur Sales, but those subs didn't make any impact.
Rise and Shine did well to fend off Sundowns in their danger zone as they defended well to deny them the spaces they wanted behind their defence.
Chauke had the best chance of the game to give Polokwane a lead midway in the second half from a counterattack. Oswin Appollis did well to beat Thapelo Morena before picking up Chauke and with no keeper, his header went over the bar.
The hosts put Sundowns on the back foot late in the second half and had so many chances that they squandered and could have won the match with more if they had been more clinical.
They finally broke the deadlock with eight minutes remaining through Nikani who slotted in from a Cole Alexander freekick.
It was a well-deserved lead as they created the better of chances against a Sundowns side that didn’t even have a shot on target.
Other results, Cape Town City played to a goalless draw with Magesi at Athlone Stadium, also yesterday.
SowetanLIVE
Sundowns fail to find their rhythm against Polokwane
Mngqithi’s decision to rotate his squad backfires
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Polokwane City handed Mamelodi Sundowns their first defeat in the Betway Premiership following their 1-0 victory at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Bulelani Nikani scored the only goal late in the second half to give Rise and Shine all three points. The result saw Sundowns’ 100% start to the league come to an end and they now trail log leaders Orlando Pirates by three points.
Sundowns ended the game without having a shot on target and this will be disappointing for coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Mngqithi used this match to rotate his squad as he made 11 changes to the starting lineup from a team that beat Royal AM 2-1 on Wednesday to keep his players fresh, and the decision backfired.
Mngqithi may have had an eye on the two upcoming fixtures against Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday and the Carling Knockout fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Despite enjoying a lion’s share of possession, Sundowns started slowly and failed to find their rhythm in the match.
It was the home side who asked questions and had few half chances to score. The host’s approach was to sit back as they looked to catch Sundowns on a counter.
Hlayisi Chauke came close to finding the breakthrough in the half-hour mark but he miscued his shot. Both teams went into the interval with the match in the balance.
Bucs the team to beat this season — Mngqithi
Mngqithi made changes in the second half bringing Teboho Mokoena and Siphelele Mkhulise for Lebohang Maboe and Marcelo Allende.
Sundowns also suffered a blow with two successive injuries to Siyabonga Mabena and Tashreeq Matthews who were both stretched off and were replaced by Kobamelo Kodisang and Arthur Sales, but those subs didn't make any impact.
Rise and Shine did well to fend off Sundowns in their danger zone as they defended well to deny them the spaces they wanted behind their defence.
Chauke had the best chance of the game to give Polokwane a lead midway in the second half from a counterattack. Oswin Appollis did well to beat Thapelo Morena before picking up Chauke and with no keeper, his header went over the bar.
The hosts put Sundowns on the back foot late in the second half and had so many chances that they squandered and could have won the match with more if they had been more clinical.
They finally broke the deadlock with eight minutes remaining through Nikani who slotted in from a Cole Alexander freekick.
It was a well-deserved lead as they created the better of chances against a Sundowns side that didn’t even have a shot on target.
Other results, Cape Town City played to a goalless draw with Magesi at Athlone Stadium, also yesterday.
SowetanLIVE
'We need to appreciate these moments': Riveiro says Nkota proved his mettle against AmaZulu
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Football fans happy with exciting start to the Betway Premiership campaign
Mngqithi critical of Downs despite victory over Royal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos