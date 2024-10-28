Soccer

Records meaningless, only points count – Pirates coach

Riveiro focuses on TS Galaxy game

28 October 2024 - 11:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Mohau Nkota of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between Orlando Pirates and Amazulu at Orlando Stadium, in Soweto on 25 October 2024
Mohau Nkota of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between Orlando Pirates and Amazulu at Orlando Stadium, in Soweto on 25 October 2024
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has downplayed the feat of winning their first five league games for the first time since the 2002/23 season under Portuguese coach Roy Barreto.

Pirates beat AmaZulu 2-1 courtesy of Mohau Nkotas brace at Orlando Stadium on Friday to make it five wins from their five opening Betway Premiership fixtures. Riveiro gave a sense he wasnt reading too much into this achievement, saying he was focused on TS Galaxy, who they meet at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm). Hendrick Ekstein netted Usuthus consolation.

The coach wants to win every match but not because the intention is to establish any record. Those are things that when you are not coaching anymore and you are out of this business, maybe you can have a look, look back and realise that you managed to get some important things, Riveiro said.

Those are things that when you are not coaching anymore and you are out of this business, maybe you can have a look, look back and realise that you managed to get some important things
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro

Right now, the only thing that matters is that we play again on Tuesday against TS Galaxy and its another three points to play four. Its going to be a very tough one. If we are going to get another win, we need to find ourselves in a good space. We will check the numbers at the end of the season to see if what we are doing now is good enough to achieve what we want to achieve at the end.

The 19-year-old Nkota was assisted by fellow club development product Relebohile Mofokeng for both goals. Riveiro said they needed to pay more attention to budding players in their development ranks, vowing they will give their development graduates a chance whenever they appear ready. 

Its important that we always keep an eye on our talent and whenever theyre ready, were ready to give them the opportunity. Nothing comes for free in professional football, so we need to appreciate these moments having big players like Nkota already on the field and playing together with Mofokeng, Riveiro said.

SowetanLIVE

Mngqithi bemoans Downs' lack of chance creation, decision-making against Polokwane

After suffering their first defeat of the season in the Betway Premiership when they were stunned 1-0 by Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium ...
Sport
13 hours ago

‘We are not in a panic mode yet,’ says defiant AmaZulu co-coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi

They are sitting at the bottom of the Betway Premiership standings with four successive losses but AmaZulu co-coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi says it’s too ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Family in the dark over son's death at school
White Star Flavours of Africa celebrates rich tapestry of our shared humanity