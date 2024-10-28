“Right now, the only thing that matters is that we play again on Tuesday against TS Galaxy and it’s another three points to play four. It’s going to be a very tough one. If we are going to get another win, we need to find ourselves in a good space. We will check the numbers at the end of the season to see if what we are doing now is good enough to achieve what we want to achieve at the end.”
The 19-year-old Nkota was assisted by fellow club development product Relebohile Mofokeng for both goals. Riveiro said they needed to pay more attention to budding players in their development ranks, vowing they will give their development graduates a chance whenever they appear ready.
“It’s important that we always keep an eye on our talent and whenever they’re ready, we’re ready to give them the opportunity. Nothing comes for free in professional football, so we need to appreciate these moments having big players like Nkota already on the field and playing together with Mofokeng,” Riveiro said.
SowetanLIVE
Records meaningless, only points count – Pirates coach
Riveiro focuses on TS Galaxy game
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has downplayed the feat of winning their first five league games for the first time since the 2002/23 season under Portuguese coach Roy Barreto.
Pirates beat AmaZulu 2-1 courtesy of Mohau Nkota’s brace at Orlando Stadium on Friday to make it five wins from their five opening Betway Premiership fixtures. Riveiro gave a sense he wasn’t reading too much into this achievement, saying he was focused on TS Galaxy, who they meet at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm). Hendrick Ekstein netted Usuthu’s consolation.
“The coach wants to win every match but not because the intention is to establish any record. Those are things that when you are not coaching anymore and you are out of this business, maybe you can have a look, look back and realise that you managed to get some important things,” Riveiro said.
