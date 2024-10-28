SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has attributed their weekend’s 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs to deploying a defensive approach, saying that was informed by being thumped 4-0 by the same side the previous weekend when they tried to go pound for pound with them.
The only goal of the match, which gave SuperSport only their second win of the season and snapped their three-match winless run, was scored by Tashreeq Morris in the 44th minute at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Matsatsantsa had lost 4-0 to Chiefs at the same venue in the first round of the Carling Knockout the previous Saturday.
“Last week we took the game to them, didn’t we? That first 30 minutes, we could have been 2-0 up and we got turned over and I said we can’t get turned over because they’ve got really, really good players in the front three, four, we did that well tonight and I thought that was the key to the whole game... let the game come to us a little bit. We took the game to them last Saturday and we got hurt,” Hunt said.
Hunt suggested playing against Orlando Pirates, where they lost 2-0 at Orlando Stadium four days earlier while Chiefs had no midweek game, had disadvantaged them as they were dominated. Hunt also emphasised that playing well wasn’t important but getting a win was.
Playing well isn’t important but getting a win is – coach Hunt
‘Let the game come to us a little bit’
Image: Lee Warren
“It was always going to be tough for the week that we had. Their [Chiefs] never played midweek, so you could see we ran out of legs in the last five, 10 minutes but it was going to be inevitable,” the SuperSport coach said.
“I think we did enough... played really well in the first half and second half we let the game come to us. In our situation, we had to try and get a result and that's what we did and I think we did well.
“We had to try and get something. We lost two games this week and I am proud that we bounced back. We had not scored a goal in five, six games...we are obviously struggling with players, we need to get players back.”
