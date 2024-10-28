The Amakhosi coach emphasised the importance of their fans, saying they “deeply regret not giving them three points”. Nabi also insisted it’s bound that they will be inconsistent as they were still building the side, having joined in the off-season.
“We are the first ones to truly understand the importance of Kaizer Chiefs fans because there’s no Kaizer Chiefs without those millions of fans. Today we deeply regret not giving them the three points but I have been saying, that it’s a project that we are putting in place. Even last week after the game when we scored four goals, everyone was so happy [but] we said that the project was starting and when it’s a start it goes like this,” Nabi stated.
Nabi was also critical of the performance of his youngsters. Without mentioning names, it appears he was referring to Mduduzi Shabalala, Wandile Duba and Mfundo Vilakazi. Chiefs hope to bounce back when they take on Magesi at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
“Our young players need to understand that to win a football game you need to put the ball in the net but we believe that is a lesson, even if it’s a tough one. We hope we can do better,” Nabi said.
SowetanLIVE
It’s through difficult times that we need our fans – Nabi
‘There are 24 games left and that’s a lot of points to play for’
Image: Philip Maeta
Kaizer Chiefs’ Nasreddine Nabi has urged the Amakhosi faithful to rally behind the team after suffering their second successive league defeat at the hands of SuperSport United, suggesting the loss wasn’t really a train smash, likening the league to a marathon.
Tashreeq Morris’ 44th-minute strike is what sank Chiefs at a packed Peter Mokaba Stadium over the weekend. Amakhosi had thumped SuperSport 4-0 at the same venue in the first round of the Carling Knockout. Chiefs lost their previous game 2-1 at home to Mamelodi Sundowns – it was their second Betway Premiership defeat on the trot.
“It’s through difficult moments that we need our fans’ support. If they are really Kaizer Chiefs fans, they need to be fans in good and bad moments. We can promise that nobody is going to sleep and relax until this team gets where it deserves to be,” Nabi said.
“This is a league, it’s like a marathon... the league doesn’t finish today. It was the sixth game, which means 24 games left and that’s a lot of points to play for. Wednesday is a very important game and we need everybody behind the players to push them.”
The Amakhosi coach emphasised the importance of their fans, saying they “deeply regret not giving them three points”. Nabi also insisted it’s bound that they will be inconsistent as they were still building the side, having joined in the off-season.
“We are the first ones to truly understand the importance of Kaizer Chiefs fans because there’s no Kaizer Chiefs without those millions of fans. Today we deeply regret not giving them the three points but I have been saying, that it’s a project that we are putting in place. Even last week after the game when we scored four goals, everyone was so happy [but] we said that the project was starting and when it’s a start it goes like this,” Nabi stated.
Nabi was also critical of the performance of his youngsters. Without mentioning names, it appears he was referring to Mduduzi Shabalala, Wandile Duba and Mfundo Vilakazi. Chiefs hope to bounce back when they take on Magesi at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
“Our young players need to understand that to win a football game you need to put the ball in the net but we believe that is a lesson, even if it’s a tough one. We hope we can do better,” Nabi said.
SowetanLIVE
Denmark, England friendlies will be beneficial for the team – Ellis
Records meaningless, only points count – Pirates coach
Sundowns fail to find their rhythm against Polokwane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos