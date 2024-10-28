Soccer

It’s through difficult times that we need our fans – Nabi

‘There are 24 games left and that’s a lot of points to play for’

28 October 2024 - 11:15
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Nasreddine Nabi coach of Kazier Chiefs arrive with the bus prior to the Betway Premiership match between SuperSport United and Kazier Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta

Kaizer Chiefs Nasreddine Nabi has urged the Amakhosi faithful to rally behind the team after suffering their second successive league defeat at the hands of SuperSport United, suggesting the loss wasnt really a train smash, likening the league to a marathon.

Tashreeq Morris44th-minute strike is what sank Chiefs at a packed Peter Mokaba Stadium over the weekend. Amakhosi had thumped SuperSport 4-0 at the same venue in the first round of the Carling Knockout. Chiefs lost their previous game 2-1 at home to Mamelodi Sundowns it was their second Betway Premiership defeat on the trot.

Its through difficult moments that we need our fans support. If they are really Kaizer Chiefs fans, they need to be fans in good and bad moments. We can promise that nobody is going to sleep and relax until this team gets where it deserves to be,Nabi said.

This is a league, its like a marathon... the league doesnt finish today. It was the sixth game, which means 24 games left and thats a lot of points to play for. Wednesday is a very important game and we need everybody behind the players to push them.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Nasreddine Nabi

The Amakhosi coach emphasised the importance of their fans, saying they deeply regret not giving them three points. Nabi also insisted its bound that they will be inconsistent as they were still building the side, having joined in the off-season.

We are the first ones to truly understand the importance of Kaizer Chiefs fans because theres no Kaizer Chiefs without those millions of fans. Today we deeply regret not giving them the three points but I have been saying, that its a project that we are putting in place. Even last week after the game when we scored four goals, everyone was so happy [but] we said that the project was starting and when its a start it goes like this, Nabi stated.

Nabi was also critical of the performance of his youngsters. Without mentioning names, it appears he was referring to Mduduzi Shabalala, Wandile Duba and Mfundo Vilakazi. Chiefs hope to bounce back when they take on Magesi at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Our young players need to understand that to win a football game you need to put the ball in the net but we believe that is a lesson, even if it’s a tough one. We hope we can do better, Nabi said.

SowetanLIVE

