Chiefs' Castillo ruled out for at least four months

Kaizer Chiefs have suffered a blow after midfielder Edson Castillo has been sidelined for four to five months due to a fractured fibula he sustained during their 0-1 defeat to SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
The dangerous challenge occurred in the first half when Castillo was kicked by Bilal Baloyi and substituted by Yusuf Maart in the 23rd minute. Amakhosi have now confirmed that the midfielder will be out for four to five months.
"It is with great dismay that we announce that Edson Castillo will be sidelined for a period of four to five months due to a fractured fibula sustained during the match against SuperSport United on Saturday evening in Polokwane," the statement read.
"The serious injury occurred in the first half, as a result of a vicious tackle on him inside the opponents’ 18-yard box.
"In the aftermath of the tackle, our head coach, Nasreddine Nabi, expressed his concern for player safety and was subsequently issued with a yellow card for his impassioned plea to the officials to prioritise the protection of the players," Chiefs said in a statement.
The club said they will give Castillo all the support during his injury to make sure he recovers well.
"The club stands firmly behind Edson during this challenging time. We are committed to providing him with the necessary support and resources as he undergoes surgery and embarks on his rehabilitation journey.
"Our thoughts are with Edson as he focuses on his recovery, and we look forward to seeing him back on the field stronger than ever.
"Further updates will be provided as they become available. We appreciate the continued support from our supporters and the football community."
Chiefs will look to bounce back to winning ways when they face Magesi at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday at 7.30pm, the first match Castillo will miss. He will also miss Saturday's Carling Knockout quarterfinal game against Mamelodi Sundowns, and is only expected to return in the new year.
