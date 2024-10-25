Soccer

Upbeat Magesi ready for Citizens clash

25 October 2024 - 11:30
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Clinton Larsen head coach of Magesi FC
Clinton Larsen head coach of Magesi FC
Image: supplied

Magesi will be eager to prove that their now famous Carling Knockout victory over Orlando Pirates was no fluke when they face Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

Magesi are high in morale after stunning Pirates, who had never tasted defeat this season, 3-2 in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Orlando Stadium last Saturday.

Coach Clinton Larsen has admitted the win over Pirates, a side he played for during his playing days, has boosted their confidence. “Looking at the way we started the league, we lost our first two [games to Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City] and the confidence was low. We went to Arrows [and we] won and the following game we drew against [Royal] AM and all of a sudden the belief grew. I think backing up those two positive league results with a cup win has done so much to boost the confidence of the players,”’ he said. 

Bucs the team to beat this season — Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi emphasised that Orlando Pirates are the team that will pose a serious threat to their Betway Premiership ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Meanwhile, this will also be the second game where 10,000 free tickets will be made available as part of the  #FreeFootballForAll initiative by the Citizens in partnership with the City of Cape Town. This programme kicked off when City beat SuperSport United 1-0 at Athlone Stadium last month.

It will run for six more City’s home league matches. “We are committed to breaking barriers down so everyone in our community can enjoy the sport we all love, without the worry of cost,” the club wrote in a social media announcement last month.

Fixtures

Today: Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando (7.30pm)

Tomorrow: Royal v Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala (3pm); Gallants v Galaxy, Free State (3pm); Bay v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (3pm); SuperSport v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay (8pm)

Sunday: Polokwane v Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); CPT City v Magesi, Athlone (3pm).

SowetanLIVE

AmaZulu aim to end winless streak

Having lost the four matches they've played across the league and the Carling Knockout so far this season, AmaZulu duo Thembela Sikhakhane and ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Hunt laments facing 'best sides' while missing key players

SuperSport United's Gavin Hunt has chalked up their early season struggles to having too many inexperienced young players in the squad, also ...
Sport
1 day ago

Milford will be among contenders to win promotion – Qhogi

After Milford's promising start to the Motsepe Foundation Championship, coach Mandla Qhogi has revealed the changes he made since he took over in the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Family in the dark over son's death at school
White Star Flavours of Africa celebrates rich tapestry of our shared humanity