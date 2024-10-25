Meanwhile, this will also be the second game where 10,000 free tickets will be made available as part of the #FreeFootballForAll initiative by the Citizens in partnership with the City of Cape Town. This programme kicked off when City beat SuperSport United 1-0 at Athlone Stadium last month.
It will run for six more City’s home league matches. “We are committed to breaking barriers down so everyone in our community can enjoy the sport we all love, without the worry of cost,” the club wrote in a social media announcement last month.
Fixtures
Today: Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Royal v Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala (3pm); Gallants v Galaxy, Free State (3pm); Bay v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (3pm); SuperSport v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay (8pm)
Sunday: Polokwane v Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); CPT City v Magesi, Athlone (3pm).
SowetanLIVE
Upbeat Magesi ready for Citizens clash
Image: supplied
Magesi will be eager to prove that their now famous Carling Knockout victory over Orlando Pirates was no fluke when they face Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
Magesi are high in morale after stunning Pirates, who had never tasted defeat this season, 3-2 in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Orlando Stadium last Saturday.
Coach Clinton Larsen has admitted the win over Pirates, a side he played for during his playing days, has boosted their confidence. “Looking at the way we started the league, we lost our first two [games to Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City] and the confidence was low. We went to Arrows [and we] won and the following game we drew against [Royal] AM and all of a sudden the belief grew. I think backing up those two positive league results with a cup win has done so much to boost the confidence of the players,”’ he said.
Bucs the team to beat this season — Mngqithi
