SuperSport seek to 'right wrongs' of last game against Chiefs

SuperSport United defender Thulani Hlatshwayo insists revenge will not be on their minds when they host Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm), but to correct the mistakes they made during their 4-0 defeat last week against Amakhosi at the same venue.
Chiefs came out tops in the Carling Knockout match last week, and Hlatshwayo says they know what they did wrong.
SuperSport will also head into this fixture after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates on Tuesday to register three successive losses.
“We've seen how we conceded the goals and we've seen the chances we created with different personnel. I would not say revenge, but no team would like to lose twice to the same opponent in a space of a week,” Hlatshwayo told the media during their open day yesterday. I didn't play that game, so I was able to see and have a view of everything. Sometimes it is good just to sit out and see what's the problem.
“The lessons we took from that game had we taken our chances that we've created would have changed the complexity of the game. It changes everything and the transition because we are a team that will come to you. So for us it is to make sure we don't repeat what happened. It is going to be an interesting game because first, we lost 4-0, but they know that had we taken our chances that we created it would have been a different game.”
Hlatshwayo added they need to have a strong mentality playing against a side they suffered a huge defeat to, as they look to turn it around.
“Obviously with the results that we have had it has not been smooth sailing. Playing both big teams in a space of a week, OK sometimes as players we do want to play those matches and if we win those games it is a different situation.
“But with the squad that we have, we don't have that depth. We played Chiefs in the Carling. We know what happened there and this is the time where we need to be together as a team to make sure we move together.”
SuperSport seek to 'right wrongs' of last game against Chiefs
We need to work as a team — Hlatshwayo
Image: Lee Warren
