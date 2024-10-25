Qhogi believes they have now put themselves in a good position to challenge for promotion, but that they won't get carried away by the recent results. “It is still early to tell, but we will be among the contenders to win the promotion,” he said.
Milford will be among contenders to win promotion – Qhogi
Coach says changes he made at Milford are paying off
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
After Milford's promising start to the Motsepe Foundation Championship, coach Mandla Qhogi has revealed the changes he made since he took over in the off-season, and has made a bold statement the team will be one of the title contenders this term.
Qhogi said when he took over MIlford – who are third on the log table, one point behind leaders Durban City after seven matches – he had to change how the club was run, and is not surprised how quickly the players have adjusted.
“It is because during our preseason we started to do things differently, and we wanted to make sure we get the team in the right frame of mind first to the players and physiologically they must be ready for the league,” Qhogi told Sowetan.
“For me, as a coach, it is not a surprise. Even where I come from, teams that I have coached, they have always been dominating at the beginning of the season. The first thing I changed is the way of doing things.
“One is the preparation of the team going for away games because, when I looked at their previous results when they were playing away, they were dropping many points. Meaning there were things they were doing wrong. Also, the mentality of the players, we sat down and drafted the game model that we wanted to use and had the principles that we needed to follow. So, the boys have adapted very well in those games.”
Hunt laments facing 'best sides' while missing key players
