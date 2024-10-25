Soccer

Milford will be among contenders to win promotion – Qhogi

Coach says changes he made at Milford are paying off

25 October 2024 - 10:00
Neville Khoza Journalist
Siyabonga Nzama of Milford is challenged by Seun Ledwaba of Pretoria Callies during the 2024/25 Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Pretoria Callies and Milford at TUT Stadium.
Siyabonga Nzama of Milford is challenged by Seun Ledwaba of Pretoria Callies during the 2024/25 Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Pretoria Callies and Milford at TUT Stadium.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

After Milford's promising start to the Motsepe Foundation Championship, coach Mandla Qhogi has revealed the changes he made since he took over in the off-season, and has made a bold statement the team will be one of the title contenders this term.

Qhogi said when he took over MIlford – who are third on the log table, one point behind leaders Durban City after seven matches – he had to change how the club was run, and is not surprised how quickly the players have adjusted. 

“It is because during our preseason we started to do things differently, and we wanted to make sure we get the team in the right frame of mind first to the players and physiologically they must be ready for the league,” Qhogi told Sowetan.

“For me, as a coach, it is not a surprise. Even where I come from, teams that I have coached, they have always been dominating at the beginning of the season. The first thing I changed is the way of doing things.

“One is the preparation of the team going for away games because, when I looked at their previous results when they were playing away, they were dropping many points. Meaning there were things they were doing wrong. Also, the mentality of the players, we sat down and drafted the game model that we wanted to use and had the principles that we needed to follow. So, the boys have adapted very well in those games.”

Hunt laments facing 'best sides' while missing key players

SuperSport United's Gavin Hunt has chalked up their early season struggles to having too many inexperienced young players in the squad, also ...
Sport
1 day ago

Qhogi believes they have now put themselves in a good position to challenge for promotion, but that they won't get carried away by the recent results. “It is still early to tell, but we will be among the contenders to win the promotion,” he said.

“We are looking to strengthen a few positions, but that will be done in January because at the moment, we’re still happy and comfortable with the players in the team. We might buy three or four players to make sure they give us a balance.

Milford will host Leruma United at Princess Magogo Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm). Leruma seems to have recovered from the slow start they had as they will approach this game on the back of two successive victories against Cape Town Spurs and Casric Stars, and will be eager to continue with that run.

Fixtures

All matches will start at 3.30pm.

Today: Highbury v JDR, Nelson Mandela University.

Tomorrow: Callies v Baroka, TUT; Leopards v Durban, Thohoyandou; Casric v Venda, Lucas Moripe; Milford v Leruma, Princess Magogo; Upington v Orbit, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs.

Sunday: UP v Lions, Tuks; Kruger v Spurs, KaNyamazane.

Mngqithi critical of Downs despite victory over Royal

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi was critical of his side's 2-1 victory over Royal AM at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday, saying they ...
Sport
1 day ago

Zwane urges AmaZulu to be fearless against Bucs

AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane wants his players to play without fear, starting with Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership match at Orlando ...
Sport
1 day ago

Makgopa’s resilience evident – Jose

Orlando Pirates mentor Jose Riveiro has lauded ''exemplary" Evidence Makgopa's attitude and work rate as he's showing signs of getting his groove ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Family in the dark over son's death at school
White Star Flavours of Africa celebrates rich tapestry of our shared humanity