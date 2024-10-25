Soccer

AmaZulu aim to end winless streak

Usuthu duo predict positive results at Pirates

25 October 2024 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Henrick Ekstein of AmaZulu is entangled with Sihle Nduli of Stellenbosch during their Carling Knockout last 16 match at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban last month.
Image: Darren Stewart

Having lost the four matches they've played across the league and the Carling Knockout so far this season, AmaZulu duo Thembela Sikhakhane and Hendrick Ekstein have high hopes that Usuthu can snap out of their winless streak by beating Orlando Pirates.

Pirates, who've won their four league games thus far, host bottom-placed AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).

AmaZulu co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

After losing 2-1 to Stellenbosch in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Moses Mabhida Stadium last Friday — in what was their first game in charge of AmaZulu — co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi, who replaced Pablo Franco nearly three weeks ago, will get to taste league action for the first time in the Usuthu dugout on Friday.

Sikhakhane, a former Pirates player, vowed they will give their best shot against the Sea Robbers as they're desperate to move up the log. The Usuthu fullback says the arrival of Zwane and Vilakazi brought about “new energy” to the group.

“We are ready for Pirates. The situation we are now in isn't good, so we have to give our all to make sure we get out of it,'' Sikhakhane said. “To get out of this situation, we need nothing less than three points. It's difficult to be where we are on the log, but I am positive that we will bag full points against Pirates. We, as players, are eager to do well, especially with the new technical team having brought in new energy.”

Ekstein knows it'll be a daunting task for them to outwit title-chasing Pirates. Even so, the ex-Kaizer Chiefs man is convinced that they are capable of achieving maximum points.

“It's not going to be an easy match at Orlando Stadium. Pirates have been doing well of late and we respect them ... I know they also respect us,'' Ekstein said. “At the end of the day, it's 11 vs 11, meaning we also stand a chance of winning. I think if we can play like we did against Stellenbosch [in the Carling Knockout last week], we will win. We are winless this season and we are using that as motivation to go to Pirates and bag our first win of the season ... that would also boost our confidence massively.”

