Zwane urges AmaZulu to be fearless against Bucs
Usuthu aim to avoid fifth consecutive loss with trip to Pirates
AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane wants his players to play without fear, starting with Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).
Usuthu remain without a win in four matches across all competitions this season and are at the bottom of the log table.
Zwane, who replaced Pablo Franco Martin alongside Vusumuzi Vilakazi recently, suffered defeat in his first game against Stellenbosch in the Carling Knockout last Friday. He is now eyeing their first win against the Buccaneers.
“We want our players to play without fear. You can't be in the Premiership and have fear of winning games, we can beat anyone,” Zwane said. “Stellenbosch, with the quality team they have, not so long ago were playing in the final and they did well.
“And we gave them a scare, so it was not a walk in the park for them. When we look at where we come from and as much as Stellenbosch beat us, they had to dig deep for them to go to the next round.
“So, there are no easy games in the league and we still have a lot to do in terms of trying to make sure that there are tactical abilities in the squad and there is a tactical understanding and endurance.
“We are not worried about the opposition at the moment, we are worried about our squad ... [we want] to get the best out of the players.”
Zwane is optimistic that with the squad they have, they will turn their fortunes around soon.
“There is no doubt we have so much quality in the team. The players are coming from a situation where they have been losing games and the morale is a bit low,” he said.
“So, it is our responsibility to try to lift it and make the players start believing in themselves even more.
“I think there are a lot of positives we took from our last game against Stellenbosch that will help us to start believing in ourselves.”
Fixtures
Friday: Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando (7.30pm)
Saturday: Royal v Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala (3pm); Gallants v Galaxy, Free State (3pm); Bay v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (3pm); SuperSport v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay (8pm)
Sunday: Polokwane v Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); CPT City v Magesi, Athlone (3pm).
