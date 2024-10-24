Sundowns got an early goal through Sphelele Mkhulise, while Khuliso Mudau scored late in the second half to hand their side their fourth successive victory in the Betway Premiership and see them return to the top of the log standings.
Sbangani Zulu scored late in injury time for Royal, and they almost equalised in the last kick of the match, but Motebang Sera's header in the penalty box went straight to Ronwen Williams.
“We started the match well from the very first minute. I think we created a chance and scored a goal from the press that we worked on, we anticipated something like that,” Mngqithi told the media during the post-match press conference.
“It was perfect to see Mkhulise scoring from that situation because I think it was exactly what we anticipated. But after scoring that goal I think we became a little bit casual.
“Our game was very untidy, especially in the final third. We could have finished the game in the first half had we just maybe stuck to the basics.
“There are many instances where that final pass from Peter [Shalulile], from [Thembinkosi] Lorch, Lucas [Ribeiro] and from almost all the offensive players made some wrong decisions and poor techniques sometimes.
Mngqithi critical of Downs despite victory over Royal
'It was an interesting match with a lot of mistakes'
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi was critical of his side's 2-1 victory over Royal AM at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday, saying they committed many errors.
Sundowns got an early goal through Sphelele Mkhulise, while Khuliso Mudau scored late in the second half to hand their side their fourth successive victory in the Betway Premiership and see them return to the top of the log standings.
Sbangani Zulu scored late in injury time for Royal, and they almost equalised in the last kick of the match, but Motebang Sera's header in the penalty box went straight to Ronwen Williams.
“We started the match well from the very first minute. I think we created a chance and scored a goal from the press that we worked on, we anticipated something like that,” Mngqithi told the media during the post-match press conference.
“It was perfect to see Mkhulise scoring from that situation because I think it was exactly what we anticipated. But after scoring that goal I think we became a little bit casual.
“Our game was very untidy, especially in the final third. We could have finished the game in the first half had we just maybe stuck to the basics.
“There are many instances where that final pass from Peter [Shalulile], from [Thembinkosi] Lorch, Lucas [Ribeiro] and from almost all the offensive players made some wrong decisions and poor techniques sometimes.
“And that kept the game alive up until a point where one felt it was important to change a little bit. We managed to seal the game that looked like it was going to be complicated in the last stages.
“Overall, it was an interesting match with a lot of mistakes.”
Mngqithi admitted that this was the result of the number of changes he made in the starting line-up as they tried to rotate the squad.
“When you make so many changes the rhythm is not the same, the personnel is also not the same and to a certain extent. It will bring a certain element of inconsistency in our football actions,” he said.
“But I still believe that the team we played today [Wednesday] was a good one. It is just that almost wholesale changes in the starting eleven make it difficult to have the same stability and cohesion.
“It's a risk that we are taking because we are trying to manage our squad and make sure that we always have a potentially fresh team for every match that we are playing and also trying not to burn out players too early.”
SowetanLIVE
Zwane urges AmaZulu to be fearless against Bucs
Makgopa’s resilience evident – Jose
Mohafe would like to see a fitter Seabi rise and shine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos