Orlando Pirates mentor Jose Riveiro has lauded ''exemplary" Evidence Makgopa's attitude and work rate as he's showing signs of getting his groove back after injury setbacks, saying the Bafana Bafana striker never sulks even when he plays a minimal role.
After a solid Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with Bafana, where they bagged bronze in Ivory Coast early this year, Makgopa struggled with injuries. As he was struggling, Tshegofatso Mabasa established himself as Pirates' first-choice striker, ending up winning the Golden Boot with 16 goals.
"He [Makgopa] has always been there but he's competing with Mabasa, he's competing with (Boitumelo) Radiopane in the position. He's a boy that's working so hard ... always ready to help. When he gets one minute, he gives you everything in one minute and he also does the same when he gets 10 minutes,'' Riveiro said of Makgopa, who was on target alongside Deon Hotto against SuperSport on Tuesday night.
"He's an example for everybody because we are talking about a player who performed in an excellent way at a tournament like Afcon.
Makgopa’s resilience evident – Jose
He’s ‘example of what it means to be professional‘
Image: Lefty Shivambu
"Now that he's going through a different period, most of the time on the bench, he's being an example for everybody around of what it means to be a professional and that's why he managed to perform tonight at the level that he did because he's working hard. He's a very generous football player and we are so happy to have him."
Makgopa netted his fifth goal of the season when they beat SuperSport United 2-0 in the league at Orlando Stadium. It was Makgopa's second start in 10 games he's played across all competitions so far this season.
It remains to be seen if the ex-Baroka man will keep his berth in the starting XI when Pirates host AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Friday (7.30pm), where they will be looking to make it five wins from five opening league games.
Pirates' win over Matsatsantsa was a perfect way to bounce back after they were stunned 3-2 by newbies Magesi in the first round of the Carling Knockout three days earlier. "You can dramatise for one, two or three weeks, it's up to you, if you want to stay in that [Magesi] game forever, then you won't make it in the next one,'' Riveiro said when asked how they managed to bounce back.
