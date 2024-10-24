Soccer

Hunt laments facing 'best sides' while missing key players

Coach rues playing PSL's big sides without experienced campaigners

24 October 2024 - 11:45
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates challenges Pogiso Sanoka of Supersport United
Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates challenges Pogiso Sanoka of Supersport United
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United's Gavin Hunt has chalked up their early season struggles to having too many inexperienced young players in the squad, also suggesting the way the fixture programme is designed makes things worse for them.

“We're putting on 18-year-olds, 19-year-olds... that's what we got. So a club like ours if you lose one or two players you are going to struggle,” Hunt said post their Tuesday's 2-0 league defeat to Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium, where Evidence Makgopa and Deon Hotto scored.

“Sometimes youth development is about not always going up, it's about sometimes going down. It happened a lot with us. Last year, we used 13 players from Diski, trying to play in CAF [Confed Cup]. It catches up with you. This year we've played Sundowns away, Cape Town City away, Pirates away twice [referring to the MTN8 quarterfinal they lost 3-1 to Bucs in August], Chiefs away. It's difficult with our squad.''

Pirates move to PSL summit with fourth win on the trot

There's an extremely long way to go, but Orlando Pirates are making it difficult not to be picked, once again, as a team that could challenge ...
Sport
1 day ago

Matsatsantsa's league defeat to Pirates on Tuesday came three days after they were thumped 4-0 by Kaizer Chiefs in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Peter Mokaba Stadium, where it was their home fixture. They face Chiefs at the same venue in the league in what's their home game again Saturday (5.30pm).

SuperSport have a few key players such as their all-time goalscorer Bradley Grobler, Grant Margeman and Gamphani Lungu sidelined by long-term injuries. Hunt has lamented facing “best sides” while his team is going through a rough patch.

“It's not easy for a squad on our side. We've lost a few key players and once you lose key players and then you play against the best sides... these are the best sides, Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns... you play them and you are understrength, you say, 'Well okay, we perform, we are fine, we keep going'. But obviously, we lack experience,” Hunt stated.

“We play a lot of people out of positions... we've got to try to get through, as I said, this period. We don't have right-side players since the start of the season and if you go to Pirates, who've got six [of those 'right-side players'], and you have none, it's a problem. We are struggling upfront with strikers.”

SowetanLIVE

Makgopa’s resilience evident – Jose

Orlando Pirates mentor Jose Riveiro has lauded ''exemplary" Evidence Makgopa's attitude and work rate as he's showing signs of getting his groove ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Barker takes tight fixture on the chin

Facing Chippa United on Wednesday night, in what will be their third fixture in October, with two more fixtures lying ahead this month, Stellenbosch ...
Sport
1 day ago

Riveiro blames hectic schedule after cup exit

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has stressed the need to “accept” their Carling Knockout heartache as soon as possible as they focus on their next ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Football fans happy with exciting start to the Betway ...
White Star Flavours of Africa celebrates rich tapestry of our shared humanity