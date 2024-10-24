Matsatsantsa's league defeat to Pirates on Tuesday came three days after they were thumped 4-0 by Kaizer Chiefs in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Peter Mokaba Stadium, where it was their home fixture. They face Chiefs at the same venue in the league in what's their home game again Saturday (5.30pm).
SuperSport have a few key players such as their all-time goalscorer Bradley Grobler, Grant Margeman and Gamphani Lungu sidelined by long-term injuries. Hunt has lamented facing “best sides” while his team is going through a rough patch.
“It's not easy for a squad on our side. We've lost a few key players and once you lose key players and then you play against the best sides... these are the best sides, Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns... you play them and you are understrength, you say, 'Well okay, we perform, we are fine, we keep going'. But obviously, we lack experience,” Hunt stated.
“We play a lot of people out of positions... we've got to try to get through, as I said, this period. We don't have right-side players since the start of the season and if you go to Pirates, who've got six [of those 'right-side players'], and you have none, it's a problem. We are struggling upfront with strikers.”
Hunt laments facing 'best sides' while missing key players
Coach rues playing PSL's big sides without experienced campaigners
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
SuperSport United's Gavin Hunt has chalked up their early season struggles to having too many inexperienced young players in the squad, also suggesting the way the fixture programme is designed makes things worse for them.
“We're putting on 18-year-olds, 19-year-olds... that's what we got. So a club like ours if you lose one or two players you are going to struggle,” Hunt said post their Tuesday's 2-0 league defeat to Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium, where Evidence Makgopa and Deon Hotto scored.
“Sometimes youth development is about not always going up, it's about sometimes going down. It happened a lot with us. Last year, we used 13 players from Diski, trying to play in CAF [Confed Cup]. It catches up with you. This year we've played Sundowns away, Cape Town City away, Pirates away twice [referring to the MTN8 quarterfinal they lost 3-1 to Bucs in August], Chiefs away. It's difficult with our squad.''
