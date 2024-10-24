ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Football fans happy with exciting start to the Betway Premiership campaign

Modiba of Kazer Chiefs, Matli of Orlando Pirates and Lindo Pep of Mamelodi Sundowns, said they are happy to see the excitement that has been created with most matches played in front of good crowds.

As expected, Lindo Pep was bullish that the Brazilians are going to continue their dominance but he was countered by Matli who said they have what is takes to finally deliver the league championship.

On the other hand, Modiba of Amakhosi is cautiously optimistic that coach Nasreddine Nabi will help them to win major silverware for the first time in almost ten years of underachievement.