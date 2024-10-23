Soccer

Winning against Namibia hugely motivating, says Khumalo

SA celebrate great start to Cosafa Women’s Championship campaign

23 October 2024 - 17:35
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter
SA's Sinamile Vuyolwwethu Mkhwanazi during their Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women's Championship match against Namibia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES

Banyana Banyana coach Maude Khumalo believes winning their opening game of the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship provides a huge motivational boost for her young squad’s journey ahead.

SA opened their Cosafa Women’s Championship campaign on a high after beating Namibia 1-0 on Tuesday evening at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Tshogofatso Motlogelwa scored the only goal of the game late in the second half, which saw Banyana win their opening fixture of Group A.

SA are pitted against Namibia, Eswatini, and Seychelles in Group A.

They will lock horns with Eswatini next Friday at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium (3pm).

