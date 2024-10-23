Banyana Banyana coach Maude Khumalo believes winning their opening game of the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship provides a huge motivational boost for her young squad’s journey ahead.
SA opened their Cosafa Women’s Championship campaign on a high after beating Namibia 1-0 on Tuesday evening at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Tshogofatso Motlogelwa scored the only goal of the game late in the second half, which saw Banyana win their opening fixture of Group A.
SA are pitted against Namibia, Eswatini, and Seychelles in Group A.
They will lock horns with Eswatini next Friday at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium (3pm).
Winning against Namibia hugely motivating, says Khumalo
SA celebrate great start to Cosafa Women’s Championship campaign
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
