Jooste, 33, feels they could have done better in the matches they played, but that they would have to dust themselves off and move on. “As players, after the games we have played and suffered defeats, we obviously looked at ourselves, and we know that we could have done a lot better,” he said.
“The quality and the players that we have we should have gotten the results. But that's football, sometimes results don’t go your way. But now there’s such a mood in the camp and all the guys are raring to go. It has been very good working with both coaches because they can relate to us because they also played [professionally]. “So, we are excited about the project and looking forward to working with them.”
Usuthu will be desperate to end their poor run when they visit Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Friday and register their first points this season and move away from the danger zone.
Wayde Jooste challenges teammates to end Usuthu’s poor league run
Pirates up next as AmaZulu aim to end winless streak
Image: Darren Stewart
AmaZulu full-back Wayde Jooste has challenged his teammates to take responsibility and help the club start winning matches in the Betway Premiership.
Usuthu are yet to register a win in four matches across all competitions.
With co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi having replaced Pablo Franco Martin – and both didn’t have a good start either, after losing to Stellenbosch in the Carling Knockout match on Friday – Jooste said they have to give everything they have now.
“There hasn’t really been any conversation with the guys. We’re experienced enough to know how things work, coaches come and go,” Jooste said. “Now, we just have to give everything to the new coaches like we did with Pablo Franco, being professional and carrying on working because that's what is expected from us at this club.”
