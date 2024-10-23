Riveiro satisfied with maintaining winning streak in league

Orlando Pirates tactician Jose Riveiro sees no need to fuss about recording only three shots on target in Tuesday's 2-0 home win over SuperSport United, explaining why he was satisfied with the performance.
Evidence Makgopa scored barely two minutes into the game at Orlando Stadium, before Deon Hotto extended the lead for the Buccaneers deep in stoppage time to ensure they maintain their hundred percent record in the league this season.
The win was also a fine style to bounce back from a Carling Knockout first round elimination by newbies Magesi over the weekend in their backyard.
"I am fine with a 2-0 win in every game...it's more than alright. I am not concerned [that they only recorded three shots on target against SuperSport],'' Riveiro said after making it four wins from four opening league games.
"I will be concerned the day that we don't create, we don't arrive in the box, we don't go there in numbers and people aren't forced to watch the games standing every two, three minutes because there's no emotion.
"I think today, the guys played good football. We created chances. Everybody would be like to be more accurate in the last metres but it's a 2-0 game, so it's a good advantage.''
Even so, the Pirates coach admitted that they'd like to cement their lead sooner after scoring the first goal, also suggesting they defended well. Pirates face AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium in their next league clash on Friday (7.30pm)
"We scored so early, maybe we'd like to consolidate that advantage early. The contact of the opponent in our box was a really low number and the game is not done...so we need that second goal maybe early and maybe that's one of the things we can do better in the future. But again, scoring one goal is the most difficult thing in this game, let's be honest,'' Riveiro said.
