Pirates move to PSL summit with fourth win on the trot

There's an extremely long way to go, but Orlando Pirates are making it difficult not to be picked, once again, as a team that could challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the Betway Premiership title.

The Buccaneers registered their fourth league victory on the trot at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, beating SuperSport United 2-0 to move to move three points clear at the top of the table.

Evidence Makgopa opened the scoring in the second minute and Namibian international Deon Hotto scored a beauty on the stroke off full-time to give the Buccaneers a deserved victory.

Of course, Sundowns, the seven-time successive champions, can reclaim top spot if they beat Royal AM in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The only concern Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will have about his team is the amount of chances they wasted soon after Makgopa had given them an early lead in this fast-paced game.