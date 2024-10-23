Soccer

Mohafe would like to see a fitter Seabi rise and shine

Returning midfielder told to lift his game as Polokwane target Downs

23 October 2024 - 09:30
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Sammy Seabi of Polokwane City and Gabadinho Mhango of Marumo Gallants during Carling Knockout,
Image: Philip Maeta

While Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe feels experienced midfielder Sammy Seabi did fairly well in his first homecoming game against Marumo Gallants, he’d like to see an urgent improvement on the midfielder’s fitness level.

The 29-year-old Seabi, who had left Polokwane to join Mamelodi Sundowns in August 2019, again made his debut for the club in their 3-2 defeat by Marumo at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

“I can say he did fairly well but when you check his movements, they’re still not that good. We just need to speed up his fitness levels. He's going to help us a lot going forward. Maybe the match against Marumo was too heavy for him,” Mohafe said of Seabi, who was introduced for Cole Alexandra in the 25th minute.

“There were times where he cut their supply and broke down the attacks, so with him doing that I was impressed. Marumo played with two N010s in [Christopher] Sithole and Monde [Mphambaniso], and Seabi did well in pocketing them at times.”

Polokwane's Carling Knockout first round elimination at the hands of Marumo was the second time they were bundled out of a cup competition at the first hurdle this season.They were eliminated in the first round of the MTN8 in August by Sundowns.

In the league, Rise and Shine have done fairly well, winning two of their four opening games, with one defeat and one draw. Mohafe wants his side to apply the same mentality that has made them a decent side in the league, and even in cup competitions. “Our mentality should change when we switch from the league to cups,” he said.

“If we can have that switch to say, ‘let’s also try to progress to the next round in a cup competition’, I think that will see us do well as well in cup competitions like we've been doing in the league.”

Polokwane’s next game is against Sundowns at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3pm). “It’s a must for us to make sure we don’t lose against Sundowns at home. The aim is always to make sure we at least collect a point at home,” said Mohafe.

SowetanLIVE

