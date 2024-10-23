Mamelodi Sundowns may be favourites for a win against Betway Premiership strugglers Royal AM on Wednesday (Loftus Versfeld Stadium, 7.30pm), but Masandawana midfielder Lebohang Maboe still expects Thwihli Thwahla to put up a meaningful fight.
Maboe expects a fight from lowly AM
Strugglers are no lambs to slaughter
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns may be favourites for a win against Betway Premiership strugglers Royal AM on Wednesday (Loftus Versfeld Stadium, 7.30pm), but Masandawana midfielder Lebohang Maboe still expects Thwihli Thwahla to put up a meaningful fight.
The reigning champions have been rampant recently, scoring eight goals and conceding two in the league, while they thumped Golden Arrows 5-0 in the Carling Knockout last 16 on Saturday.
Sundowns head into the game on the back of six successive victories. Their last loss was to Stellenbosch in the MTN8 last month.
They have recovered from a slow start as they have netted 21 goals, but Maboe is convinced Royal will be up to the task on Wednesday night.
"I'm expecting a big fight, they are a team that hasn't been doing well in the previous games," Maboe told Sundowns' media department on Tuesday.
"And as we know any team that comes against us will be willing to sweat blood. They are not a team that looks to play a lot from the back. They play a lot from the second ball and if we can manage the second ball, I think we have a greater chance of winning the game."
Thwihli Thwahla have not had the best start – drawing all their four games in the league before losing 0-3 to Cape Town City in the Carling Knockout last Friday.
Maboe, 30, feels they will sit back and hope to catch them on a counter. "I think they won't be as adventurous as other teams have been against us," he said.
"I don't think it will give us a challenge, I think we have a great squad. We have players that can break down any defence on any given day. We've got a big responsibility for putting smiles on our fans.
"I think it is important to put a team in a good position in winning the game. It is our home game and I think it is very important for us to collect all three points."
Fixtures
Today: Sundowns v Royal, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm); Chippa v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay (7.30pm)
Friday: Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando (7.30pm)
Saturday: Royal v Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala, (3pm); Gallants v Galaxy, Free State (3pm); Bay v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (3pm); SuperSport v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay (8pm)
Sunday: Polokwane v Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); CPT City v Magesi, Athlone (3pm).
