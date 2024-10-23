Stellenbosch have already played 12 matches across all competitions so far this season, losing two, including the MTN8 final to Orlando Pirates, with eight wins and two draws. One of Stellies’ standout performers so far has been Andre de Jong, who has scored four goals and managed two assists from the 11 games in the 2024/25 term.
Barker takes tight fixture on the chin
Stellies take on Chippa in their 13th fixture
Image: Roger Sedres
Facing Chippa United on Wednesday night, in what will be their third fixture in October, with two more fixtures lying ahead this month, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has embraced their congested programme, saying it brings them together.
Stellenbosch and Chippa face off in a Betway Premiership tie at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm). Stellies, who'll also begin their CAF Confederation Cup group stages journey by travelling to Mali to face Stade Malien late next month, travel to Richards Bay in their penultimate game of this month on Saturday, before they host Marumo Gallants in their last October game four days later.
“It [having a tight programme] is not easy but we must not complain because it is what we want. We want to be challenging, we want to be playing in Africa, so we must take the congested fixture list on the chin. Being in different competitions helps us to learn a lot of things and brings the team together more than ever,” Barker said.
Stellenbosch have already played 12 matches across all competitions so far this season, losing two, including the MTN8 final to Orlando Pirates, with eight wins and two draws. One of Stellies’ standout performers so far has been Andre de Jong, who has scored four goals and managed two assists from the 11 games in the 2024/25 term.
Barker has reserved special praise for the “underrated” De Jong, hoping he returns to the New Zealand national team. The 27-year-old is capped 10 times by New Zealand senior national side, “The All Whites”.
“In my opinion, he is probably one the most underrated footballers in the country. He’s got a good first touch, controls the ball very well, and he’s a smart footballer. He scores goals... he's become a key player for us. I also hope he gets himself back to the New Zealand national team,'' he said.
“I think he deserves it... he’s shown consistency over the last 18 months. He’s a valuable asset. I like him because he’s smart and tactically he is very disciplined and very aware.''
