Winless Royal may be headed for another drubbing at Downs

Fixtures
Today: Pirates v SuperSport, Orlando (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Sundowns v Royal, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm); Chippa v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay (7.30pm)
Friday: Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando (7.30pm)
Saturday: Royal v Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala, (3pm); Gallants v Galaxy, Free State (3pm); Bay v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (3pm); SuperSport v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay (8pm)
Sunday: Polokwane v Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); CPT City v Magesi, Athlone (3pm).
Image: Grant Pitcher
Admitting his side will face an uphill battle against in-form Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership match, struggling Royal AM coach John Maduka has called for a smart approach at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
Royal head into this fixture against Sundowns without a win, as their Fifa transfer ban has made life difficult for them.
Thwihli Thwahla have drawn four league matches, while they were thumped 3-0 by Cape Town City in the Carling Knockout last 16 match last Friday.
“It's a difficult game playing away from home. We are happy that we rested most of our players [against City], and I think they will bring fresh legs [against Sundowns],” Maduka explained.
“Sundowns are a team that wants to win the league again, so it is not going to be easy. We need to be ready. We are looking forward to it; it is a league game and it's not like a cup match. We have to be smart going there.”
