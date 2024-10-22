Soccer

Winless Royal may be headed for another drubbing at Downs

Maduka puts on brace face after bruising cup defeat

22 October 2024 - 08:00
Neville Khoza Journalist
John Maduka (Head Coach) of Royal AM during the Carling Knockout
Image: Grant Pitcher

Admitting his side will face an uphill battle against in-form Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership match, struggling Royal AM coach John Maduka has called for a smart approach at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

Royal head into this fixture against Sundowns without a win, as their Fifa transfer ban has made life difficult for them.

Thwihli Thwahla have drawn four league matches, while they were thumped 3-0 by Cape Town City in the Carling Knockout last 16 match last Friday.

It's a difficult game playing away from home. We are happy that we rested most of our players [against City], and I think they will bring fresh legs [against Sundowns],” Maduka explained.

“Sundowns are a team that wants to win the league again, so it is not going to be easy. We need to be ready. We are looking forward to it; it is a league game and it's not like a cup match. We have to be smart going there.”

Royal AM coach John Maduka

Despite suffering a defeat against the Citizens, Maduka feels there are positives they took from the game. “Most of the players that played against Cape Town City were playing their first game [this season], so it was expected that somewhere somehow they would make mistakes,” he said.

“There is so much we see that is positive. Yes, there are negatives and we will try to work on those so we can improve because we don't have a choice. It was important for us to give other players a chance and see what they can offer the team.”

Sundowns will look to continue where they left off against Golden Arrows when they thumped them 5-0 in the Carling Knockout competition at the weekend. 

Fixtures

Today: Pirates v SuperSport, Orlando (7.30pm)

Tomorrow: Sundowns v Royal, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm); Chippa v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay (7.30pm)

Friday: Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando (7.30pm)

Saturday: Royal v Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala, (3pm); Gallants v Galaxy, Free State (3pm); Bay v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (3pm); SuperSport v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay (8pm)

Sunday: Polokwane v Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); CPT City v Magesi, Athlone (3pm).

SowetanLIVE

