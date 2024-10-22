After another early exit in a cup competition, Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has turned his attention to the Betway Premiership as they look to do well and improve their fourth place finish they achieved last season.
Babina Noko were eliminated early in three competitions this season — the MTN8, the CAF Confederation Cup and the Carling Knockout.
On Sunday, they lost 0-1 to Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout last 16 at King Zwelithini Stadium after Lwandile Mabuya scored the only goal to dump them out.
“We are disappointed that we are out of this cup,” Seema told the media during the post-match press conference.
“It's the third cup that we are going out early and that makes it hard for us to see some of the players because in the league you are not playing a lot of matches if you don't have cup games.
“I think it is still a work in progress and once we gel nicely, this team is still going to surprise a lot of people ... and we are looking forward now as we put our focus on the league.”
Sekhukhune shift focus to league after early cup exit
Seema disappointed after third first-round loss in a row
Image: Darren Stewart
Sekhukhune will face struggling Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday looking to maintain their perfect start in league matches. “If we were not getting results in the Premiership that's where I would be worried,” he said.
“There are a lot of players who are new here and are still trying to work with them. At the moment, it is a process but as long as we can continue to work hard and get positive results in the league, I think that's fine.
“We have a lot of players who are still trying to gel. We are just disappointed that we are losing cups like this but there is something that we are working on, which is to do well in the league.
“That's where we want to make sure that we don't lose points because if you look at our position at the moment [third], we have a chance of doing well and we shift our focus there.”
