Herić confident Venda will steer clear of the relegation zone

Venda coach Vladislav Herić reckons their victory over newbies Kruger United, their first of the season, at the weekend, indicated that they were not “relegation material”.
Despite the win, Venda are still second-bottom on the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) table with just four points from seven matches.
“It was important for us to start winning games because we were in a desperate situation. The game Kruger against was always going to describe if we are relegation material or we move up and the win was crucial... we showed that we can get out of the relegation zone,'' Herić said.
Herić, who replaced Duncan Lechesa early this month, acknowledges that they are not safe yet as he targets that by Christmas they are mid-table. The win over Kruger was the former Chippa United mentor's second game in charge of Maunavhathu, having lost his first 1-0 away to Upington City before the recent Fifa hiatus.
“We are still not safe. We need a lot of points to get ourselves at least to the middle of the log before Christmas. But, so far I am happy with the performances of my players in recent games. We still have a lot of things to do... certain things need to be changed and improved,'' Herić stated.
Herić is already plotting against Casric Stars as they face them next at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. The Venda coach has vowed that they will deploy a very offensive approach against fifth-placed Casric, who are one of the promotion hopefuls.
“We have Casric Stars next, they are a serious team higher up the log. We are going to have a tough game in Pretoria but we are going to fight for three points...
“I am not going there to defend, I am going there to attack these people and see what's possible for us,'' Herić said.
NFD Results
Leruma 1-0 Casric; Spurs 1-1 Upington; AmaTuks 1-1 Highbury; Venda 1-0 Kruger; JDR 3-1 Leopards; Orbit 3-0 Milford; Lions 0-0 Callies; Durban 1-0 Baroka
Image: Grant Pitcher
