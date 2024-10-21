Fresh from reaching the Carling Knockout quarterfinal following a 1-0 hard-fought victory over Sekhukhune United, Richards Bay coach Brandon Truter braces himself for tough matches ahead.
The Natal Rich Boyz will host Stellenbosch in the Betway Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday before traveling to Polokwane to face Sekhukhune again on Tuesday.
They will then host Cape Town City in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal on November 2/3 and Truter said they will be up for the challenge.
"For some reason the last three seasons if not mistaken they [Cape Town City] started very slowly. I think there is one moment where everyone thought Eric [Tinkler] would be fired," Truter said.
"But [for] three or four seasons now, game five or six onwards they click on. They are a quality team, you can see with the players they signed. I think the chairman [John Comitis] made it very clear that they want to challenge and get into Africa.
We want to win every home game – Truter
Richards Bay ready for challenging matches
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Fresh from reaching the Carling Knockout quarterfinal following a 1-0 hard-fought victory over Sekhukhune United, Richards Bay coach Brandon Truter braces himself for tough matches ahead.
The Natal Rich Boyz will host Stellenbosch in the Betway Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday before traveling to Polokwane to face Sekhukhune again on Tuesday.
They will then host Cape Town City in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal on November 2/3 and Truter said they will be up for the challenge.
"For some reason the last three seasons if not mistaken they [Cape Town City] started very slowly. I think there is one moment where everyone thought Eric [Tinkler] would be fired," Truter said.
"But [for] three or four seasons now, game five or six onwards they click on. They are a quality team, you can see with the players they signed. I think the chairman [John Comitis] made it very clear that they want to challenge and get into Africa.
Nabi dedicates cup victory to Motaung
"So, it is a difficult draw. But if you want to progress in a cup competition, you must beat the top teams. You cannot plan who you will get.
"We welcome City, they are coming to our home ground. We have to be very organised against them with what we saw against Royal AM [on Friday in the Carling Knockout match].
"But I'm sure we will be out for it and at the same time we got a very tricky fixture against Stellenbosch and after Sekhukhune [October 29]. So, it is going to be a difficult week for us."
Truter is also counting on their home-ground advantage to get a good result against Stellies tomorrow and he knows what to expect from coach Steve Barker.
"Stellies is a team in the up. Many believe they will challenge [Mamelodi] Sundowns or get into the top four," he said.
Nene wants Ezemvelo to strengthen their squad after winning Sasol League national playoffs
"They have a cup final behind them, they have qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup group stages.
"Last season was their highest finish in the league, but they sold a few players. It is a difficult team to face, a team that has been together for a long time.
"But with Steve, I know what to expect and I understand what he is thinking at that particular moment. It's a difficult team with a lot of confidence and we have to be mindful that we are playing at home.
"With us playing at home we want to win every game, we are creating chances and it is about taking them."
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos