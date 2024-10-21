Nabi dedicates cup victory to Motaung

“I don't think overall in 90 minutes we had a good performance because there were times where we allowed the opponent to get on the front foot, getting wide balls, crosses and opportunities as well to score. But we said, the cup game, you don't play it but you just have to win it,'' Nabi said via translation by his new assistant Cedric Kaze.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi was still critical of their display despite thumping SuperSport United in the first round of Carling Knockout, revealing they were motivated to do it for club chairman Kaizer Motaung, who celebrated his 80th birthday earlier in the week.
Chiefs outwitted SuperSport 4-0 courtesy of goals from Gaston Sirino, Yusuf Maart, Ranga Chivaviro and Ashley du Preez to reach the quarterfinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium over the weekend.
“Our responsibility as coaches is to protect our players when they go through some difficult moments. We can't have emotional reactions like the fans and that's why we didn't sub him when he missed those chances. I told him to keep focus and he was going to score and he scored and he was happy. The trust that we have put in him has paid off,'' Nabi stated.
The Amakhosi coach also congratulated his goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari for keeping his first clean sheet since his arrival in the off-season. Chiefs and SuperSport clash again, now in the league, at the same venue on Saturday (5.30pm).
“We need to congratulate Fiacre [for getting his first clean sheet in a Chiefs shirt]. He made some saves that could have allowed the opponent to get back into the game. It's the work of the entire team... all the players who were on the pitch,'' Nabi said.
