Mngqithi spots more chances for Shalulile after Sundowns thump Arrows
‘We believe this has opened opportunities for him to score’
Image: Lefty Shivambu
After Peter Shalulile ended his goal drought when he netted for Mamelodi Sundowns during their 5-0 thumping of Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout last 16 at Lucas Moripe Stadium, coach Manqoba Mngqithi hopes this will open more opportunities for him to score.
Shalulile scored the fourth goal after a while not finding the back of the net and this saw his teammates all come to celebrate with him against Arrows.
Thapelo Morena and Iqraam Rayners laid the foundation when they scored first-half goals, before Mothobi Mvala and Kutlwano Lethlaku also found the back of the net.
“I think we have made it obvious that we have the responsibility to support Peter,” Mngqithi told the media during the post-match press conference.
“And we have done everything we can, even sometimes playing him in matches that he was tired, but we wanted him to have some minutes so he can break that curse and score a goal.
“Even myself, I celebrated this one because it's very important for me that Peter is also on top form because we are going to need all these strikers going forward.
“The support that he has been getting from the team in general has been very good and I like the team that I have because I have a lot of good boys who are compassionate and have a lot of sympathy.
“They were also sympathising with Peter in those hard moments when he was not getting goals. So, it was exciting to see the reaction after scoring the goal.
“We believe this has opened more opportunities for him to score.”
Sundowns have now gone on a run of six wins in all competitions, but Mngqithi is refusing to get carried away insisting there is still a lot of work to do.
“The five goals, for me it doesn't mean anything at the moment. I just think we are trying to work very hard on improving our chance creation," he said.
