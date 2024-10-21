Soccer

Banyana look for winning start against Namibia in Cosafa champs

‘I think the players who are here are eager to give their best and show the fans what they are capable of,’ says coach Khumalo

By S[ports Staff - 21 October 2024 - 19:40
Banyana Banyana assistant coach Maud Khumalo is leading the developmental combination at the Cosafa Women's Championship in Gqeberha. File photo
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana's coach at the Cosafa Women's Championship, Maud Khumalo, is looking for a winning start when her team kick off against Namibia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Khumalo, the assistant to the senior Banyana's head coach Desiree Ellis, admitted she would have welcomed more time with her players, but said her side will be physically prepared for the match (5pm).

“To be honest with you, we do not have enough time, but there is nothing we can do about it,” said Khumalo, who is leading the developmental Banyana at the tournament.

“Most of the players here were very active in the league. What's left for us as a technical team is to make sure we find the right combinations, and also for the players to understand the mandate.

“I think the players who are here are eager to give their best and also show the fans what they are capable of.”

Khumalo said Namibia are a mostly a closed book to the South Africans as by the weekend they were yet to submit their final squad list.

“We have seen some clips of Namibia [and also] we [the SA under-20s] played against them last year to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers at Sturrock Park. The challenge is they have not finalised their squad yet and they just sent a preliminary squad.”

Khumalo said she expects a tough game.

Hosts South Africa were pitted against Namibia, Eswatini and Seychelles in Group A, while defending champions Malawi will fight it out with Botswana, Madagascar and Mauritius in Group B.

Zambia, Angola and Comoros are in Group C. Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Lesotho complete the line-up in Group D.

Safa Media

2024 Haval Jolion Pro