Riveiro suggested having a jam-packed fixture programme took its toll on them against Magesi. Pirates defended their MTN8 title a few weeks ago and they have won all their three opening league games, while they are in the group phase of the CAF Champions League
“It's a difficult game to analyse. Whatever I say here right now is going to sound like an excuse but the schedule is complicated. We have really good players and that's why we are in every competition, not any more after this defeat. We have a lot of players in national teams and that's a consequence... we are happy about that but we have to continue finding ways to perform in every competition,'' Riveiro stated.
The Sea Robbers coach conceded that the league was their priority as they are now left with two other competitions – the Nedbank Cup and the Champions League – on top of the domestic championship.
“I am not going to lie, I'll be honest... if we have to rank the competitions, the league is the most important one but then when we go to these cups we always go to also offer good performances. Today wasn't bad but four, five particular moments of the game, we were not at a level that was enough to see us advance,'' Riveiro said.
SowetanLIVE
Riveiro blames hectic schedule after cup exit
Pirates now shift focus to league game against SuperSport
Image: ALCHE GREEFF
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has stressed the need to “accept” their Carling Knockout heartache as soon as possible as they focus on their next game against SuperSport United.
Pirates were stunned by newbies Magesi 3-2 in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. The Sea Robbers host SuperSport in the league at the same venue on Tuesday (7.30pm). Kabelo Dlamini and Evidence Makgopa scored Bucs' goals that were eventually proved mere consolations.
A goal by Delano Abrahams, Thabiso Sesane's own goal and Edmore Chirambadare gifted Magesi what's now a famous win.
“The feeling of getting eliminated here at home [at Orlando Stadium] is not nice, that goes without saying. [But] we have to accept it quickly because we play on Tuesday... SuperSport are coming and we need to get those three points by any means,'' Riveiro said.
Oct, 19 2024 #OrlandoPirates #oncealways #CarlingKnockout
Riveiro suggested having a jam-packed fixture programme took its toll on them against Magesi. Pirates defended their MTN8 title a few weeks ago and they have won all their three opening league games, while they are in the group phase of the CAF Champions League
“It's a difficult game to analyse. Whatever I say here right now is going to sound like an excuse but the schedule is complicated. We have really good players and that's why we are in every competition, not any more after this defeat. We have a lot of players in national teams and that's a consequence... we are happy about that but we have to continue finding ways to perform in every competition,'' Riveiro stated.
The Sea Robbers coach conceded that the league was their priority as they are now left with two other competitions – the Nedbank Cup and the Champions League – on top of the domestic championship.
“I am not going to lie, I'll be honest... if we have to rank the competitions, the league is the most important one but then when we go to these cups we always go to also offer good performances. Today wasn't bad but four, five particular moments of the game, we were not at a level that was enough to see us advance,'' Riveiro said.
SowetanLIVE
Larsen explains why he wasn’t surprised on historic 3-2 win over Pirates
Magesi hold on to stun Pirates in Carling Knockout clash at Orlando Stadium
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos