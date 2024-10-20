By virtue of reaching the final, both Ezemvelo and UCT, who bagged R100,000, are now promoted to the Hollywoodbets Super League. To avoid following in the footsteps of another KZN side, Lindelani Ladies, who have just been relegated from the Hollywoodbets Super League after one season, Nene wants Ezemvelo to strengthen their squad.
SowetanLIVE
Nene wants Ezemvelo to strengthen their squad after winning Sasol League national playoffs
Image: Supplied
After playing a pivotal role in aiding Ezemvelo win the Sasol League National Playoffs, veteran defender Zamandosi Nene has urged the team to beef up their squad to ensure they don’t get relegated from the Hollywoodbets Super League.
Ezemvelo from KZN beat Cape Town’s representative University of Cape Town (UCT) 2-0 in the Sasol League National Playoffs at Lorie Park Stadium in Knysna on Sunday, becoming the first KZN side to win this competition as they walked away with a R200,000 cheque. Nonhlanzeko Gwala and Banele Madondo were on target for the Umlazi-based outfit. Nene, 34, was voted as the player of the tournament, taking home R3,000.
By virtue of reaching the final, both Ezemvelo and UCT, who bagged R100,000, are now promoted to the Hollywoodbets Super League. To avoid following in the footsteps of another KZN side, Lindelani Ladies, who have just been relegated from the Hollywoodbets Super League after one season, Nene wants Ezemvelo to strengthen their squad.
“The truth is there’s nothing stopping us from beefing up the squad. What affected Lindelani is that they continued with the same squad from the Sasol League even in the Hollywoodbets without beefing it up. They started beefing up the squad too late,” Nene, a former Banyana player, said.
“Our squad is youthful, and the youngsters get tired easily and they also need guidance and competition...to make sure they don’t relax and think they own positions.”
