Magesi coach Clinton Larsen has explained why he wasn’t surprised that they scored three goals in the first half of their historic 3-2 win over Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
“If you remember my small Celtic team, I think it was 2010/11 [season] against Sundowns, and we won 5-0...it’s always possible to win football matches when you have strategy and a good execution by players. I believe that the way that we prepared for this game, there were goals to be had based on how our opponents play,” Larsen said.
“The difference is that we wanted to expose them [Pirates] at the right moments, so I wasn't surprised that we scored three goals first half.”
Magesi, who are rookies in the topflight, stunned Pirates by scoring three goals that eventually won them a place in the Carling Knockout last eight, in the first stanza. Delano Abrahams put the Limpopo side ahead in the 32nd minute, before an own goal by Thabiso Sesane made it 2-0 for Magesi seven minutes later.
Larsen explains why he wasn’t surprised on historic 3-2 win over Pirates
‘It’s always possible to win football matches when you have strategy’
Image: ALCHE GREEFF
Edmore Chirambadare scored the third goal for Magesi, heading home a penalty rebound after Sipho Chaine had saved his initial effort from 12 yard in the half's stoppage time. Pirates returned from the break more determined, scoring two goals in the 86th and 89th minutes via Kabelo Dlamini and Evidence Makgopa to dignify the scoreline.
Larsen couldn’t stop raving about his “inexperienced” side’s work ethic at Orlando Stadium, believing the first 60 minutes of the game was crucial for them.
“I had six players that don't have 10 Premier League appearances under their belt but I thought they were exceptional in executing our game plan. The work ethic throughout the team, I'd say for the first hour of the game, was totally exceptional,” the Magesi coach stated.
“I think the hard work they put in in that first hour, they were finally rewarded for it. It's a historic day for the club...it's the first encounter against Pirates and to come out with the victory is the step in the right direction.”
