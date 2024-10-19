University of Cape Town (UCT) assistant coach Shaquille Williams has told how a car crash en route to the ongoing Sasol League National Playoffs in Knysna has proven to be a blessing in disguise, as they’ve reached the final.
UCT thumped fellow school side Kovsies (University of the Free State) 4-0 in the semifinals at Knysna's Lorie Park Stadium on Friday to reach the final, automatically gaining promotion to the Hollywoodbets Super League.
“It [the car accident] brought the team together. Not that we wanted it to happen, but this type of things bring people together. We tried not to break the news to the girls immediately,” said Williams, who had his head bandaged, , said after the Kovsies game.
“Its been a very intense week for us. It was the technical team that was involved in that accident...we were on the road to Knysna from Cape Town. Two of us [him and goalkeeper coach Mark Kapman] managed to come and be with a team...we decided not to leave the girls alone.
“Our head coach [Ahmed Parker] was a bit worse...he had to go for two operations and he's waiting for a third now...they had flown him down to Cape Town. It was very traumatic for the girls to experience what they experienced but overall we stuck together and did what we needed to do. Our goal never changed...we wanted to be in the Hollywoodbets Super League.”
In the final, UCT face KZN's Ezemvelo, who beat Ramatlaohle of Limpopo 1-0 in an earlier semifinal on Friday to also qualify for the Hollywoodbets Super League in the new season, on Sunday at the same venue (11am).
Interestingly UCT and Ezemvelo were in the same Group C with the former winning that pool while the latter earned their last four berth courtesy of being the best runner-up across three pools.
*Ndebele is in Knysna, Western Cape, courtesy of Sasol
SowetanLIVE
UCT defy odds by reaching Sasol League final after coaches got involved in car crash
Image: Supplied
SowetanLIVE
