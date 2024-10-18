Ofori feels he made the right call to join Usuthu

New AmaZulu goalkeeper Richard Ofori is ready to revive his career at the club after joining them recently as a free agent.
The Ghanaian shot-stopper will be competing for the number one jersey at Usuthu with Veli Mothwa, Olwethu Mzimela and Kwanele Mbanjwa.
The 30-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the club and he is no stranger in KwaZulu-Natal, having previously played for Maritzburg United [now Durban City].
“I need to focus on how to improve myself and how to make things right here at AmaZulu,” Ofori told the media on Wednesday.
“The most important thing is we move as a team, I don’t think only about myself. We need to think about other players as well. “We are here to improve each other and to work as one family."
After he parted ways with Orlando Pirates at the end of last season, Ofori said there were other offers but he was not keen as he was waiting for the right opportunity.
“One thing about football is sometimes you leave one club and you need to get a new opportunity and new experience,” he said.
“I received a few [offers] but it was not something that I was looking for. I was waiting for the right opportunity and I got a call from AmaZulu and I was excited to come here because it feels like home here.
“When I got that call, I didn’t hesitate because it was the opportunity I was waiting for.
“It has been good since I arrived here in Durban and it is not my first time being here. I was here for a couple of years.
"Everything has been going well even though I had a few challenges because of the change of coaches."
Ofori could make his debut when AmaZulu hosts Stellenbosch in the Carling Knockout last 16 match at King Zwelithini Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Fixtures
Today: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (7pm).
Saturday: Pirates v Magesi, Orlando (3pm), Polokwane v Gallants, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Lucas Moripe (6pm); SuperSport v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (8pm); CPT City v Royal, Athlone (8pm).
Sunday: Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (3pm); Bay v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (5.30pm).
Ofori feels he made the right call to join Usuthu
Ex-Bucs keeper says he spurned other offers
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
New AmaZulu goalkeeper Richard Ofori is ready to revive his career at the club after joining them recently as a free agent.
The Ghanaian shot-stopper will be competing for the number one jersey at Usuthu with Veli Mothwa, Olwethu Mzimela and Kwanele Mbanjwa.
The 30-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the club and he is no stranger in KwaZulu-Natal, having previously played for Maritzburg United [now Durban City].
“I need to focus on how to improve myself and how to make things right here at AmaZulu,” Ofori told the media on Wednesday.
“The most important thing is we move as a team, I don’t think only about myself. We need to think about other players as well. “We are here to improve each other and to work as one family."
After he parted ways with Orlando Pirates at the end of last season, Ofori said there were other offers but he was not keen as he was waiting for the right opportunity.
“One thing about football is sometimes you leave one club and you need to get a new opportunity and new experience,” he said.
“I received a few [offers] but it was not something that I was looking for. I was waiting for the right opportunity and I got a call from AmaZulu and I was excited to come here because it feels like home here.
“When I got that call, I didn’t hesitate because it was the opportunity I was waiting for.
“It has been good since I arrived here in Durban and it is not my first time being here. I was here for a couple of years.
"Everything has been going well even though I had a few challenges because of the change of coaches."
Ofori could make his debut when AmaZulu hosts Stellenbosch in the Carling Knockout last 16 match at King Zwelithini Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Fixtures
Today: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (7pm).
Saturday: Pirates v Magesi, Orlando (3pm), Polokwane v Gallants, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Lucas Moripe (6pm); SuperSport v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (8pm); CPT City v Royal, Athlone (8pm).
Sunday: Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (3pm); Bay v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (5.30pm).
Upington’s progress impresses Nkosi
Hunt acknowledges tough game against Amakhosi
Rebuilding won't stop Chiefs' Nabi from aiming high
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos