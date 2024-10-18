Soccer

Ofori feels he made the right call to join Usuthu

Ex-Bucs keeper says he spurned other offers

18 October 2024 - 09:56
Neville Khoza Journalist
Richard Ofori at training during AmaZulu’s Carling Knockout Cup media day at Kings Park.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

New AmaZulu goalkeeper Richard Ofori is ready to revive his career at the club after joining them recently as a free agent.

The Ghanaian shot-stopper will be competing for the number one jersey at Usuthu with Veli Mothwa, Olwethu Mzimela and Kwanele Mbanjwa.

The 30-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the club and he is no stranger in KwaZulu-Natal, having previously played for Maritzburg United [now Durban City].

“I need to focus on how to improve myself and how to make things right here at AmaZulu,” Ofori told the media on Wednesday.

“The most important thing is we move as a team, I don’t think only about myself. We need to think about other players as well. “We are here to improve each other and to work as one family."

After he parted ways with Orlando Pirates at the end of last season, Ofori said there were other offers but he was not keen as he was waiting for the right opportunity.

“One thing about football is sometimes you leave one club and you need to get a new opportunity and new experience,” he said.

“I received a few [offers] but it was not something that I was looking for. I was waiting for the right opportunity and I got a call from AmaZulu and I was excited to come here because it feels like home here.

“When I got that call, I didn’t hesitate because it was the opportunity I was waiting for.

“It has been good since I arrived here in Durban and it is not my first time being here. I was here for a couple of years.

"Everything has been going well even though I had a few challenges because of the change of coaches."

Ofori could make his debut when AmaZulu hosts Stellenbosch in the Carling Knockout last 16 match at King Zwelithini Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Fixtures

Today: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (7pm).

Saturday: Pirates v Magesi, Orlando (3pm), Polokwane v Gallants, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Lucas Moripe (6pm); SuperSport v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (8pm); CPT City v Royal, Athlone (8pm).

Sunday: Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (3pm); Bay v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (5.30pm).

