While many view Olisa Ndah's long-term injury as a huge blow for Orlando Pirates, Buccaneers mentor Jose Riveiro has downplayed it, saying they have solutions to circumvent it.
Ndah, who was one of Pirates' best players in the first few games of the season, is ruled out for the rest of the year with a tibia fracture. The 26-year-old Nigerian international missed the MTN8 final win over Stellenbosch in Durban two weeks ago, with Bafana Bafana international Nkosinathi Sibisi replacing him in the starting XI to partner with another Bafana defender, Thabiso Sesane.
The central defensive pairing of Sibisi-Sesane is likely to continue when Pirates host Magesi in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
"Olisa was in an exceptional moment in his career and it's a pity that he can't be part of the team for the upcoming months but we have solutions within the squad. We don't have to [maybe panic] ... it's not a headache in that sense. We have quality in the squad, enough to immediately find a player that will replace [him] in the final already,'' Riveiro said at a press conference in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on Friday.
No need to panic over Ndah's injury – Riveiro
Sibisi likely to fill in for Nigerian star against Magesi
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
While many view Olisa Ndah's long-term injury as a huge blow for Orlando Pirates, Buccaneers mentor Jose Riveiro has downplayed it, saying they have solutions to circumvent it.
Ndah, who was one of Pirates' best players in the first few games of the season, is ruled out for the rest of the year with a tibia fracture. The 26-year-old Nigerian international missed the MTN8 final win over Stellenbosch in Durban two weeks ago, with Bafana Bafana international Nkosinathi Sibisi replacing him in the starting XI to partner with another Bafana defender, Thabiso Sesane.
The central defensive pairing of Sibisi-Sesane is likely to continue when Pirates host Magesi in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
"Olisa was in an exceptional moment in his career and it's a pity that he can't be part of the team for the upcoming months but we have solutions within the squad. We don't have to [maybe panic] ... it's not a headache in that sense. We have quality in the squad, enough to immediately find a player that will replace [him] in the final already,'' Riveiro said at a press conference in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on Friday.
"Olisa didn't play and we played an international player like Sibisi [in the MTN8 final]. Tapelo [Xoki] is also coming back soon ... we have our captain Innocent Maela [who can also play at centre-back], we have many players who can play that role. The headache is always the same ... to find the starting XI in a squad of 39 players, so this week isn't the exception in that sense."
Riveiro also narrated why he reckons the game against Magesi will be "complicated" for the Sea Robbers. The Pirates coach highlighted that they don't take Magesi lightly as they are newbies in the topflight.
"We know it's going to be complicated because we're playing a team who's doing quite okay in the league. They just recently got promoted. They are a team with a good combination of experienced players and youngsters who'd like to prove themselves in a difficult place like Orlando [Stadium]. It's a knockout game, so it won't be easy,'' Riveiro said.
"We respect Magesi and we have experience of playing these kind of games, so we don't need anyone to tell us how difficult it's going to be."
SowetanLIVE
Bucs’ form is a result of brotherhood says Shandu
We will cherish winning Top 8 three times — Deon Hotto
Pirates score two late goals against Stellies to lift MTN8 trophy for third time in a row
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos