Hunt acknowledges tough game against Amakhosi

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is concerned his side will face Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout last 16 at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (8pm) without a number of key players.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori will have to do it without Bradley Grobler, Grant Margerman, Gamphani Lungu and Vincent Pule due to injuries.
Hunt said they will have to find a way to put up a strong front against Amakhosi with the players they have.
“It’s a problem for us obviously, we got few strikers out. So we have not had much joy coming back and we won’t have Grobler returning for the weekend, so it is a major problem,” Hunt told the media during the Carling press conference yesterday.
“We just have to try and see ourselves through this period. There is nothing you can do about it. We have to find a way with the players we got. And that’s all we can do. We have to believe in what we have and try to find the way. If maybe we change the way we play, so be it. There is nothing else we can do, and will try to get into the next window.”
Hunt urged the players who are getting the opportunity in the absence of their injured teammates to make use of the chance by stepping up and helping the club.
“If you look at the team that played Chiefs in April [league match last season], I think it is nine or 10 changes. In three months there are a lot of changes that you have to take into consideration as well,” he said.
“A lot of teams have had continuity, but we had a lot of changes. There will be a lot of players who will step up and if given a chance I'm sure they will do well.”
With Chiefs looking to have improved under new coach Nasreddine Nabi for this campaign, Hunt is expecting a tough encounter.
“Of course they spent, they bought well and bought a lot of players in key positions. So they have improved from where they were last season,” he said.
“We know what we have to face. We will play them again next week. We are under no illusion. I’m sure there will be a big crowd there and we have to put on a show that’s for sure. I don’t think they will change the way they started. They will have a full go.”
Hunt acknowledges tough game against Amakhosi
Gavin urges teammates to step up and help club
Image: Veli Nhlapo
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is concerned his side will face Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout last 16 at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (8pm) without a number of key players.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori will have to do it without Bradley Grobler, Grant Margerman, Gamphani Lungu and Vincent Pule due to injuries.
Hunt said they will have to find a way to put up a strong front against Amakhosi with the players they have.
“It’s a problem for us obviously, we got few strikers out. So we have not had much joy coming back and we won’t have Grobler returning for the weekend, so it is a major problem,” Hunt told the media during the Carling press conference yesterday.
“We just have to try and see ourselves through this period. There is nothing you can do about it. We have to find a way with the players we got. And that’s all we can do. We have to believe in what we have and try to find the way. If maybe we change the way we play, so be it. There is nothing else we can do, and will try to get into the next window.”
Hunt urged the players who are getting the opportunity in the absence of their injured teammates to make use of the chance by stepping up and helping the club.
“If you look at the team that played Chiefs in April [league match last season], I think it is nine or 10 changes. In three months there are a lot of changes that you have to take into consideration as well,” he said.
“A lot of teams have had continuity, but we had a lot of changes. There will be a lot of players who will step up and if given a chance I'm sure they will do well.”
With Chiefs looking to have improved under new coach Nasreddine Nabi for this campaign, Hunt is expecting a tough encounter.
“Of course they spent, they bought well and bought a lot of players in key positions. So they have improved from where they were last season,” he said.
“We know what we have to face. We will play them again next week. We are under no illusion. I’m sure there will be a big crowd there and we have to put on a show that’s for sure. I don’t think they will change the way they started. They will have a full go.”
Rebuilding won't stop Chiefs' Nabi from aiming high
No need to panic over Ndah's injury – Riveiro
Limpopo team Super League berth to 'repay' club chairman
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos