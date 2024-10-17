Manqoba Mngqithi has aimed a scathing broadside at Hugo Broos, effectively telling the Bafana Bafana coach to mind his own business after the Belgian expressed concern over lack of gametime for Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Speaking in the recent Bafana camp for the two Africa Cup of Nations qualifers against Congo, Broos stated he was surprised the duo had lately been sidelined at club level, after they mysteriously disappeared from the Sundowns lineup, with Mudau making a substitute's appearance against Kaizer Chiefs on September 28. Mokoena has not played at club level since September 1, but fired in two goals in Bafana’s 5-0 win over Congo last Friday.
“No man, Broos is just talking,” a clearly irritated Mngqithi told journalists at a press conference to which he arrived late on Thursday. He apologised for his tardiness, explained as having to do with Sundowns’ training overrunning, but he certainly wasn’t apologetic as he laid into Broos.
“He must manage his house and allow me to manage my house. Nobody tells him who to play in his team. I cannot be expected to be told by another coach who to play in my team. We have the responsibility to manage our own squads,” Mngqithi stated.
He conceded Sundowns will need Mokoena and Mudau this season, more importantly conceding there was a “minor issue” which necessitated their barring from the squad. “We don’t have a problem with the players. We have resolved whatever minor issue we had. Each man for his own family.”
Falling short of directly rebuking Broos’s tactics, Mngqithi added: “Nobody says anything when he (Broos) plays eight defenders.”
Mngqithi tells Broos: Mind your own business
Sundowns coach flays Bafana trainer over Mokoena, Mudau
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Manqoba Mngqithi has aimed a scathing broadside at Hugo Broos, effectively telling the Bafana Bafana coach to mind his own business after the Belgian expressed concern over lack of gametime for Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Speaking in the recent Bafana camp for the two Africa Cup of Nations qualifers against Congo, Broos stated he was surprised the duo had lately been sidelined at club level, after they mysteriously disappeared from the Sundowns lineup, with Mudau making a substitute's appearance against Kaizer Chiefs on September 28. Mokoena has not played at club level since September 1, but fired in two goals in Bafana’s 5-0 win over Congo last Friday.
“No man, Broos is just talking,” a clearly irritated Mngqithi told journalists at a press conference to which he arrived late on Thursday. He apologised for his tardiness, explained as having to do with Sundowns’ training overrunning, but he certainly wasn’t apologetic as he laid into Broos.
“He must manage his house and allow me to manage my house. Nobody tells him who to play in his team. I cannot be expected to be told by another coach who to play in my team. We have the responsibility to manage our own squads,” Mngqithi stated.
He conceded Sundowns will need Mokoena and Mudau this season, more importantly conceding there was a “minor issue” which necessitated their barring from the squad. “We don’t have a problem with the players. We have resolved whatever minor issue we had. Each man for his own family.”
Falling short of directly rebuking Broos’s tactics, Mngqithi added: “Nobody says anything when he (Broos) plays eight defenders.”
The Sundowns coach still offered an overture, however, promising he would discuss the matter directly with the national coach. “It’s about respect. If we respect each, we will communicate better. The best thing that could have happened would have been for him to call me. But I will talk to him. I prefer talking to the man rather than about the man.”
Meanwhile, Mngqithi confirmed the early prognosis on midfielder Themba Zwane is that he’ll be out of action for at least four months. “It’s a partial rupture (to the Achilles tendon). He’s doing surgery (on Thursday) and we will get proper feedback. But it looks like he’ll be out for four to six months.”
Even for this injury, Mngqithi didn’t spare Broos, saying he couldn’t understand why the veteran midfielder started by the qualifiers against Congo. “To see Themba playing 90 minutes and starting the next match was an alarm.”
Sundowns will face Mngqithi’s former team Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout first round on Saturday (Lucas Moripe Stadium, 6pm).
"I have respect for Arrows because they gave me an opportunity. They also give players opportunities and examples are plenty: Thanduyise Khuboni had not played in the NFD or SAB League but went on to become one of Bafana stars in 2010."
SowetanLIVE
‘All Champs League groups are tough'
Manqoba Mngqithi welcomes selection headache ahead of Kaizer Chiefs tie
‘Come clean’: Downs coach Mngqithi says it’s about time local transfer figures are made public
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos