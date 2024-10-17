Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has lauded his Zimbabwean compatriot Khama Billiat’s decision to come out of international retirement, asking if global superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, who're both 39, can still do it, why not Billiat.
After quitting the Zimbabwe national team two months before they participated in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), hosted by Cameroon, the 34-year-old Billiat made a U-turn and announced his availability for the Warriors in August. Billiat announced his return to the national time in fine style, scoring from the spot to give Zimbabwe a 1-0 win over Namibia in the Afcon qualifier at Orlando Stadium last Thursday.
“Khama coming out of retirement is good for Zim. Players such as Billiat are special. Age is just a number... he still has a lot to offer. You check players like Modric, they are still going strong and no one is saying they are old. Our mentality towards players over 30 should change,'' Chipezeze, who is capped nine times by the Warriors, told Sowetan.
“If you are good, you are good. Ronaldo is still playing at 39 and Messi is still going strong [at 37], so why not an African? With the amount of experience Khama has, the national team will benefit from his return.''
Khama coming out of retirement good for Zim – Chipezeze
Keeper says experienced winger can still play in the PSL
Image: Philip Maeta
Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has lauded his Zimbabwean compatriot Khama Billiat’s decision to come out of international retirement, asking if global superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, who're both 39, can still do it, why not Billiat.
After quitting the Zimbabwe national team two months before they participated in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), hosted by Cameroon, the 34-year-old Billiat made a U-turn and announced his availability for the Warriors in August. Billiat announced his return to the national time in fine style, scoring from the spot to give Zimbabwe a 1-0 win over Namibia in the Afcon qualifier at Orlando Stadium last Thursday.
“Khama coming out of retirement is good for Zim. Players such as Billiat are special. Age is just a number... he still has a lot to offer. You check players like Modric, they are still going strong and no one is saying they are old. Our mentality towards players over 30 should change,'' Chipezeze, who is capped nine times by the Warriors, told Sowetan.
“If you are good, you are good. Ronaldo is still playing at 39 and Messi is still going strong [at 37], so why not an African? With the amount of experience Khama has, the national team will benefit from his return.''
Duba raises his hand to help Chivaviro with Chiefs goal load
After enduring a fruitless five years at Kaizer Chiefs, Billiat has since rediscovered his groove at Yadah in the Zimbabwean Premiership, a side he joined in February after being clubless for seven months. Chipezeze believes Billiat can still do well for at least three seasons in SA’s PSL.
“I also think he can still play in the PSL and produce stellar performances. Khama is quality and now he looks rejuvenated and hungry. He can still do three, four seasons here in the PSL,'' the Magesi keeper said.
Meanwhile, Chipezeze is odds-on to start when Magesi face Orlando Pirates in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
“We know it’s a tough fixture but we embrace it. We will go out there and enjoy the moment. This game also allows us to rate ourselves among the best teams in the PSL as a new team,'' Chipezeze said.
SowetanLIVE
‘All Champs League groups are tough'
North West fail to live up to their top billing tag at Sasol National Playoffs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos