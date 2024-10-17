Soccer

Duba raises his hand to help Chivaviro with Chiefs goal load

Youngster promises to make most of new role on the wing

17 October 2024 - 07:40
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Budding Kaizer Chiefs forward Wandile Duba, 20, has opened up about his desire to share the goal-scoring responsibility with Ranga Chivaviro, who’s the side’s only experienced out-and-out No.9.

New Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has played Duba at right wing in all the side’s three league games so far, where he started two. Primarily, the 20-year-old lad from Lenasia, south of Soweto, is a striker, hence the idea of taking the pressure off Chivaviro’s shoulders appeals to him.

“For sure I’d like to help Ranga by also scoring goals because my natural position striker. I think if coach Nabi sees that Ranga has too much pressure, he will play me as a striker to help out,” Duba said.

Duba also revealed he didn’t know he could operate as a winger until Nabi’s arrival, saying his “speed and brains” are the attributes that convinced the Tunisian coach to deploy him on the flanks instead of a central role upfront. Even so, Duba has no problem with being played out of his natural position.

“I only found out now that I can play as a winger and I found out with coach Nabi. He prefers me on the sides... I think that’s because of my speed and brains. I don’t have a problem with playing there because I am a player willing to work and any position is okay for me.”

Duba is expected to play a role when Amakhosi take on SuperSport United in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Polokwane’s Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (8pm). Duba also lauded Nabi for transforming their mentality as a team, saying the Tunisian prioritises workhorses in his team selection. Duba is positive they will finally end their trophy drought as well this term.

“Our mentality has changed this season as a team. Everyone is willing to work more than before because the coach believes in the players who are hard workers. If you work hard, coach Nabi will play you regardless of your age. This coach wants only winners on his team and we are sure that we will win something this season,” Duba said.

