We are equal – Zwane on co-coaching with Vilakazi
Mentor says their mission is to move Usuthu up the log standings
AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane says he enjoys working with Vusumuzi Vilakazi and there won't be anything sinister in their co-coaching as they share equal respect for each other.
Zwane and Vilakazi replaced Pablo Franco Martin, who was sacked by the club earlier this month after a poor start to the season.
They are expected to move the club from the relegation zone. Zwane said they are sharing the responsibilities at the club, which makes things easier.
“We are already enjoying ourselves. We share the responsibilities. It is not a case of the other being above the other, no, we are equal. We respect each other and have the same level of respect for each other on and off the field,” Zwane told the media during the club's media day on Wednesday.
“The most important thing for us is about the club, it is not about Arthur Zwane or coach Kanu. The club is bigger than us, so we are here to make sure that things are running smoothly. We have to make sure that the team goes back to where it belongs.
“We can do all the good things, but if the team doesn't win, the status is at stake. There are a lot of millions.
“So, we want to take the team off the bottom and make sure we are in a respectable position then the rest will follow.”
With Usuthu sitting at the bottom in the Betway Premiership log table, Zwane has vowed they will hit the ground running and is targeting the Carling Knockout last 16 match against Stellenbosch at King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday to win and get their confidence back.
“I wouldn't want people to look into the results and focus on them. When you analyse the previous games, they were just unfortunate in some of the matches not to get the results,” he said.
“But that's the nature of football. You win some and lose some. Unfortunately, we've lost all three games and they put us under pressure.
“There is a lot to play for and the upcoming match is a cup one and I think that will help us big time. If we can go into the next round, it will boost the players' confidence and their self-belief.”
Zwane, who was a senior academy coach at Kaizer Chiefs before joining Usuthu, added that the set-up and the club's vision attracted him to come there.
“We want to get out from the bottom, be in a respectable position, and compete with the best.
“It will take time, it is not going to be an overnight thing but we will work towards that and there is no doubt about it, we will get it right.”
SowetanLIVE
