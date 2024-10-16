New SuperSport United striker Nokutenda Mangezi wants to repay the faith shown by the club by scoring 10 goals before the halfway mark in the Betway Premiership.
Mangezi, 19, joined SuperSport on a one-year-deal from Simba Bhora in the Zimbabwean Premier League last month.
With Bradley Grobler out with a groin injury, the youngster was thrown into the deep end when he made his debut against Mamelodi Sundowns last month and impressed.
“I want to reach 10 goals before halfway. It will be a good thing for me. I am a striker, I have to score goals and I think ten will be a good start for me here,” Mangezi said.
Working with a coach like Gavin Hunt, the teenager is confident he will achieve his objective as he believes he will improve a lot under him.
“He [Hunt] is a good man and a good coach. For me, I like a coach who speaks to you directly and tells you what to do. He has been good since I arrived here,” he said.
“When I first came here at the club, he spoke to me about how he wanted me to do things here and I'm happy to work with him this season.”
SuperSport's Mangezi targets of 10 goals before half-way mark
Teen motivated by Hunt's confidence in him
Image: ALCHE GREEFF
Mangezi is yet to score in four appearances for Matsatsantsa a Pitori in the Premiership, but he says he has settled in well and that it is just a matter of time before he starts scoring.
“Things have been good so far, you can see the guys have been nice to me and the coaches have given me a good space in the team and I feel at home.
“For me, coming here is a breakthrough and it is unbelievable because I came here just to train with the team, then the coaches started loving the way I play and they decided to sign me. I was here in July for trials.”
Mangezi will be eager to help SuperSport when they face Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout last 16 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 8pm.
